Lacaillade Masonry B-Main Title Sponsor with the Lucas Oil Empire Super Sprints

By Dean Reynolds

SYRACUSE, NY – Lonnie Lacaillade is not only a fan of the Lucas Oil Empire Super Sprints (ESS) but also a big supporter. For the sixth consecutive season, each B-Main winner will receive and extra $50 cash thanks to Lacaillade Masonry.

Lacaillade Masonry has been seen on cars of Anthony Cain as well as two-time ESS champion and Hall of Famer Lance Yonge. Lacaillade has also spent some time behind the wheel of a sprint car himself enjoying the sport he loves to support.

Lacaillade Masonry is located in Huntington, Vermont, established in 1976 and are a masonry specialist that offers stone walls, tuckpointing and more. You can contact them for all your masonry needs at (802) 434-5151.

The 35th season for the Lucas Oil sponsored tour kicks off April 8th with the annual $2500 to win Spring Showdown at the Selinsgrove Speedway and then on April 21st the battle for the 2017 Tour Championship begins at the Outlaw Speedway. The ESS sanctioned full point opener will pay a hefty $3,000 to win.

The return of Lacaillade Masonry and the Lucas Oil ESS traveling road show has been excitement guaranteed for 35 consecutive years!! The tradition continues.



For more Information on the Lucas Oil Empire Super Sprints:

Web: www.empiresupersprints.com

Twitter: @ESSprints

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/EmpireSuperSprints

Android App: Empire Super Sprints

