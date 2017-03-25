Bloom Hopes To Repeat Past Hickory Success

From MSR

HOLLY, Mich. — Former Hickory Motor Speedway winner and National Sprint Car Hall of Famer Jeff Bloom will head back south and try to duplicate his past success during the Must See Racing Sprint Car Series season-opening Southern Shootout on April 21-22.

The Southern Shootout will pit the new Must See South division against teams from the Must See North division and across the country, with the North taking on the South and the 410s doing battle against the 306s.

Must See Racing’s 2017 season opens at Anderson (S.C.) Motor Speedway on April 21 and moves to Hickory the following night.

Bloom will roll out a brand-new car at this year’s season-opening weekend, as he looks to score his second-career series victory and defend his performance in the inaugural MSR visit to Hickory, which he won in April of 2015.

The long-time veteran’s participation in asphalt sprint car racing and with Must See Racing this season will be of significant importance, marking Bloom’s 51st consecutive year competing in motorsports.

He is a three-time champion of the Pay Less Little 500 at Anderson (Ind.) Speedway, winning the crown jewel of non-winged sprint car racing in 1972, 1977 and most recently in 1991.

Bloom has also won in the USAC Silver Crown, USAC National Sprint Car and USAC Stock Car divisions, and was inducted into the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame’s Class of 2013.

“Jeff Bloom is one of the most well-known and well-respected drivers in our entire sport,” said Must See Racing President Jim Hanks. “He is a valued supporter of our series and a treasure in multiple ways, as well as a very fierce competitor that still has the same fire today that he had in the early years of his career. It’s going to be interesting to see how he runs with his new car and we look forward to seeing him chase another victory with us this year.”

The April weekend will mark the fourth time that Must See Racing has competed in the Carolinas.

In addition to Bloom, NASCAR modified champion Bobby Santos III, two-time MSR champion Jimmy McCune, ISMA and MSA supermodified veteran Charlie Schultz and former RaceSaver Sprint Car champion Tony Grams are among the early pre-entries for the two-day weekend.