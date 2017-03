From USAC

Chowchilla, CA……..Adverse weather forecasts have forced cancellation of Sunday’s scheduled USAC Speed2 Western US Midget race at Chowchilla Speedway. The Speed2 Western US Midgets now head for a pavement race April 1 at Madera, CA while the dirt series resumes April 8 at The Dirt Track at Kern County Raceway Park in Bakersfield, CA.