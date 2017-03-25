Weather Forces Saturday Adjustment for NCRA Sprint $15,000 to win Opener

From NCRA

Park City, Kansas – March 25, 2017 – Mother Nature has put a wrinkle into the seventh annual “Park City Cup/Air Capital Shootout” featuring the season opener for the National Championship Racing Association of Park City, Kansas presented by Precise Racing Products sprint car division.

With Friday nights program washed out and overcast skies this Saturday morning, the itineraryis as follows.

The scheduled Saturday afternoon show has been cancelled and Saturday nights program will see the purse cut in half, now paying $7500 to win and $500 to start.Gates open at 5:00 PM with race action slated for 7:30 PM.

The full two-day seventh annual “Park City Cup/Air Capital Shootout,” still paying $15,000 to win and $1000 to start, has been moved to Friday and Saturday night, April 28-29, 2017,.