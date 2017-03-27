Engine Pro Sprints On Dirt by ARP to race on Berlin Raceway dirt

From Sprints on Dirt

ERIE, MI (March 24, 2017) – Dirt track racing returns to Berlin Raceway this year in spectacular fashion with the Engine Pro Sprints On Dirt presented by ARP ready to write an exciting new chapter in the track’s storied 67-year history.

SOD will bring the curtain down on its 2017 season at Berlin on September 30th. Early plans call for a 22-car field, thirty lap feature paying $2,500 to win and $400 to start. This will be SOD’s third race at Berlin with previous appearances in 2013 and 2014.

Berlin Raceway’s mystique and SOD viewed as the nation’s most progressive and talked-about regional sprint car series promise to make the race an event fans won’t want to miss. T. J. Bufferbarger (www.tjslideways.com) wrote: “With Berlin’s rich history combined with state of the art amenities for race fans, Michigan sprint car racing can end its season at the state’s nicest facility for short track racing. This is a win/win for everyone involved and a welcome addition to my schedule for the 2017 season.”

When it comes to oval track racing in Michigan, Berlin Raceway’s story is right at the top. In 1951, Chester Mysliwiec and family started a racing tradition which he called Berlin Raceway, an oval dirt track located within the Berlin Fairgrounds. 1966 saw the track paved as a 7/16 mile asphalt oval track. In 2012, Berlin Raceway returned to its roots, covering the asphalt with clay and turning the track into a dirt track for the month of September. In 2013, 2014, and 2015, Berlin Raceway again hosted September dirt track racing.

