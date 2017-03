Feature Winners: March 24 – 26, 2017

Friday March 24, 2017

81 Speedway – Park City, KS – National Championship Racing Association – Park City Cup/Air Capital Shootout – Rained Out

Attica Raceway Park – Attica, OH – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Paul Weaver

Attica Raceway Park – Attica, OH – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Caleb Helms

I-44 Riverside Speedway – Oklahoma City, OK – POWRi – National Midget Car Series / POWRi –

West Midget Car Series – Turnpike Challenge – Rained OutPath Valley Speedway Park – Spring Run, PA – Wingless Super Sportsman – Todd LeonardStockton Dirt Track – Stockton, CA – World of Outlaws – FVP Western Spring Shootout – Rained OutWilliams Grove Speedway – Mechanicsburg, PA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Greg Hodnett

Saturday March 25, 2017



81 Speedway – Park City, KS – National Championship Racing Association – Park City Cup/Air Capital Shootout – Rained OutAntioch Speedway – Antioch, CA – Wingless Sprints – Rained OutArcherfield Speedway – Brisbane, AU – Midget Cars – Rained OutBattleground Speedway – Highlands, TX – ASCS – Gulf South Region – Tommy BryantBaypark Speedway – Mt. Maunganui, NZ – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars – Bay of Plenty ChampionshipsBrownstown Speedway – Brownstown, IN – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars – No Way Out 40 – Rained OutCentral Arizona Speedway – Casa Grande, AZ – ASCS – Southwest Region – Colton HardyCreek County Speedway – Sapulpa, OK – Champ Sprints – Sean McClellandDesoto Speedway – Bradenton, FL – Southern Sprintcar Shootout – CancelledHi-Tech Oils Speedway – Toowoomba, AU – Ultimate Sprintcar Championship – USC Chase Round 4 – Robbie FarrI-44 Riverside Speedway – Oklahoma City, OK – POWRi – National Midget Car Series / POWRi – West Midget Car Series – Makeup from 3/24 – Christopher BellI-44 Riverside Speedway – Oklahoma City, OK – POWRi – National Midget Car Series / POWRi – West Midget Car Series – Turnpike Challenge – Christopher BellKennedale Speedway Park – Kennedale, TX – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Jeb SessumsKings Speedway – Hanford, CA – IMCA Western RaceSaver Series – Chris EnnisKings Speedway – Hanford, CA – USAC – West Coast Sprint Car Championship – Austin LiggettLincoln Speedway – Abbottstown, PA – Winged 358 Sprint Cars – Kevin NouseLincoln Speedway – Abbottstown, PA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Danny DietrichMansfield Motor Speedway – Mansfield, OH – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars – Chris WindomMansfield Motor Speedway – Mansfield, OH – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Caleb HelmsMarybough Speedway – Marybough, AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars – Glenn WrightMurray Bridge Speedway – Murray Bridge, AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars – Joel ChadwickOrange County Speedway – Durham, NC – USAC – Speed2 Eastern Midget Championship – Jessica BeanPath Valley Speedway Park – Spring Run, PA – PA Sprint Series – Zach NewlinPetaluma Speedway – Petaluma, CA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Rained OutPetaluma Speedway – Petaluma, CA – Wingless Sprints – Rained OutPort Royal Speedway – Port Royal, PA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Lynton JeffreyPremier Speedway – Warrnambool, AU – SRA – Eureka Sprint Car Series – Jamie VealPremier Speedway – Warrnambool, AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars – Luke WeelRuapuna Speedway – Christchurch, NZ – Midget Cars – Jeremy WebbRuapuna Speedway – Christchurch, NZ – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Jamie LarsenSouthern Oklahoma Speedway – Ardmore, OK – Sprint Series of Oklahoma / Sprint Series of Texas – Chad KochStockton Dirt Track – Stockton, CA – World of Outlaws – FVP Western Spring Shootout – Brad SweetStratford Speedway – Stratford, NZ – Midget Cars –Susquehanna Speedway – York Haven, PA – Super Sportsman – Scott GeeseyValvoline Raceway – Sydney, AU – Midget Cars – Rained OutVentura Raceway – Ventura, CA – Focus Midgets – Rained OutVentura Raceway – Ventura, CA – Sr. Sprints – Rained OutVentura Raceway – Ventura, CA – VRA Sprint Cars – Rained OutVolusia Speedway Park – Barberville, FL – Top Gun Sprint Car Series – Mark Ruel Jr.Waikaraka Family Speedway – Auckland, NZ – Midget Cars – Michael PickensWaikaraka Family Speedway – Auckland, NZ – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Stephen TaylorWaikaraka Family Speedway – Auckland, NZ – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars –Wildcat Raceway – Tucson, AZ – Limited Non-Wing Sprint Cars – R.J. Johnson

Sunday March 26, 2017

Chowchilla Speedway – Chowchilla, CA – USAC – Speed2 Western Dirt Midget Championship – Rained Out

Chowchilla Speedway – Chowchilla, CA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Rained Out

Chowchilla Speedway – Chowchilla, CA – Wingless Sprints – Rained Out

Randolph County Raceway – Moberly, MO – ASCS – National Tour / ASCS Warrior Region – Rained Out