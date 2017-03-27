Sean Becker to Challenge World of Outlaws Wednesday Night with C&M Motorsports

PETERSEN MEDIA

The World of Outlaws take to the Placerville Speedway on Wednesday night in Chico, CA, and now they will have a Shark on the prowl as Sean Becker will climb aboard the potent C&M Motorsports No. 7c for the Brad Sweet Presents Placerville Short Track Showdown.

“I was pretty bummed that I was going to be watching Brad Sweet’s race from the stands this week, but I am very privileged to now be aboard the C&M Motorsports car on Wednesday night,” Sean Becker said. “I am looking forward to having a lot of fun, and hoping to make all of their sponsors proud during this great event.”

The highly decorated Sean Becker has had immense success at Placerville Speedway over the course of his storied career, and has also found victory with the World of Outlaws once in his career during the Gold Cup Race of Champions in Chico, CA.

He joins the C&M Motorsports team that has picked up back to back Civil War Series titles with Andy Forsberg behind the wheel, and has quickly morphed into one of the regions top teams night in and night out.

“Mandi, and I are really excited we were able to put a deal together and run this race on Wednesday night” Cody Geaney said. “It is such an awesome event, and we are excited to be a part of it again and glad we could put a deal together with Sean Becker. We also have to send a huge thank you to Ron Davis Trucking and Andy Gregg for helping us out with the engine.”

Following Wednesday night’s battle, Andy Forsberg will re assume the seat in the C&M Motorsports entry as the team will kick off the 2017 Sprint Car Challenge Tour schedule on Saturday night at Antioch Speedway.

The C&M Motorsports team would like to thank PitStopUSA, Autism Awareness, Pacific Highway Rentals, PT Shocks, Swartz Diesel, 51 Fifty Energy Drink, and Velocity Race Gear and all of their product sponsors for their continued support.

ON TAP: The C&M Motorsports team will battle the World of Outlaws on Wednesday night in Placerville, CA before taking on the Sprint Car Challenge Tour Saturday night in Antioch, CA.

2017 BY THE NUMBERS: Starts-2, Wins-0, Top 5’s-2, Top 10’s-2.

STAY CONNECTED: For at the track updates, follow Andy Forsberg on Twitter @AForsberg92, or Tony Gualda on Twitter @TonyGualda99.

PETERSEN MEDIA: Petersen Media is a promotional agency that can handle your public relations, marketing, and any other promotional needs. Petersen Media utilizes multiple tactics to help you reach your intended audience, and boost awareness.