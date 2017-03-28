ASCS Mid-South and Red River Regions Face Off At I-30 Speedway This Saturday

From Bryan Hulbert

TULSA, Okla. (March 27, 2017) – The race may be on April Fool’s Day, but that just means you’d have to be a fool to miss the rebirth of the ASCS Mid-South Region as the best of the “Razorback State” take on the American Bank of Oklahoma ASCS Red River Region presented by Smiley’s Racing Products at the famed I-30 Speedway in Little Rock, Ark. on Saturday, April 1.

Looking at this Saturday’s event at the I-30 Speedway, it conjures a bit of déjà vu as the inaugural Mid-South Regional event in 2006 was also slated for April 1 at I-30 Speedway. Unfortunately, the event fell to rain and was rescheduled to June 3, 2006. Paired with the ASCS Sooner Region, the top spot that night went to Tim Crawley.

Seeing a single season of competition in 2006, Oklahoma’s Darren Stewart ultimately picked up the crown in the Bobby Sparks owned No. 91 machine by 127 markers over Tennessee’s Bryce Vowan. With the chance to bring the region back in 2017, the series will play inside Arkansas boundaries with dates at five tracks and includes the 30th annual COMP Cams Short Track Nationals.

The rejoining of the Sooner and Lone Star Regions, the Oklahoma based ASCS Red River Region enters its third season with events scheduled in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, and Texas. Series championships have been awarded to Kade Morton (2015), and Brandon Hank (2016).

Saturday, April 1 at the I-30 Speedway will kick off with the Monster Energy Drink “Meet & Greet” sponsored by Pit Road Bar & Grill starting at 3:00 P.M. Gates to the track will open at 5:00 P.M. with racing at 7:30 P.M. (CDT).

Along with the ASCS Regional matchup, the night will also include IMCA Modifieds, Super Stocks, 600cc Micros, and ModLites. General Admission is $12 with Children 6-12 admitted into the Grandstands for $1 when accompanied by an adult. Pit passes are $30. For more information on the I-30 Speedway, call (501) 455-4567 or log onto http://www.i-30speedway.com.

The 2107 season marks the 26th year of competition with the American Sprint Car Series. With over 150 dates in 2017, the American Sprint Car Series is spearheaded by the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series National Tour presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network. Along with the National Tour, fans can find ASCS action across seven regional tours that make up the ASCS Nation.

For more information on the American Sprint Car Series, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com.