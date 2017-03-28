Croft Collected In Early Wreck in Stockton, CA

From Petersen Media

Saturday night in Stockton, CA, Willie Croft was simply in the wrong place at the wrong time. With trouble breaking out on a lap eight restart, the Roseville, CA driver would have nowhere to go and his night would ultimately come to an early end.

“It has not really been the start to the season that we had hoped for, but we will keep plugging away and look forward to Placerville, CA on Wednesday night,” Willie Croft said.

Lining up in the fourth row of his heat race at the Stockton Dirt Track, Croft would get the hard part out of the way as his fifth place finish would move him straight into the 30-lap ‘A’ main event.

With his heat race finish, the Roseville, CA driver would place his Holey Smokes BBQ/ButlerBuilt/Brown and Miller backed No. 29 machine in the ninth row for the feature on a lighting fast racing surface.

Slowly working his way forward in the early laps, things would come to a screeching halt on the eighth lap. When the field headed down the front stretch to take the green flag on a restart, a wild wreck with break out and with nowhere to go, Croft would get a piece of the action and his night would come to an end.

“It is a bummer to have a DNF like that, but we will fix it, and regroup for this week,” Croft added. “My guys have been working hard for me, and we are all hoping we will have some luck go our way soon.”

