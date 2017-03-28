Madsen Racks Outlaw Top-10 at Stockton Dirt Track

From Peterson Media

Ian Madsen turned in a nice showing in Stockton, CA on Saturday night as he moved forward and finished eighth with the ‘Greatest Show on Dirt’.

“It is really good to get back up in the Top-10 with the World of Outlaws after failing to do so in Tulare, CA,” Ian Madsen said. “Pretty happy to run well at a new track, and hopefully we can run well at another new track on Wednesday night.”

With split qualifying in place, Madsen would kick things off by timing the Logan Contractors Supply/Aspen Aire/Royal Flooring backed No. 18 entry in 12th fastest, thus lining him up in the third row of his heat race.

Utilizing a very aggressive start in his heat, the St. Marys, NSW driver would work his way forward and pick up a third place finish and vastly improve his feature event starting position.

Lining up in the sixth row of the ‘A’, Madsen would continue to show speed as he got off to a very nice start and quickly jumped up inside the Top-10. The track would prove tricky in some spots, but Madsen raced hard as he battled with the likes of Cory Eliason, Daryn Pittman, and David Gravel for much of the race.

Avoiding a melee on a late restart, Madsen would continue to run inside the Top-10 as he closed his night out with an eighth place finish.

“We got a few spots right away then we kind of got battling and were right there form eighth to 10th for most of the race,” Madsen added. “We had a good car, but a couple times a hooked a rut and gave up some spots and had to work hard to get them back. Pleased with the speed, and looking forward to a bullring this week.”

Ian and his KCP Racing team would like to thank Logan Contractors Supply Inc., Aspen Aire, Royal Flooring, Bobcat, Team Kline Electric, Greenland Homes, Team Excavating, TammyHeckart.com, Finer Cuts Lawn and Landscape, Des Moines Area Roofing, Quality Traffic Control, Bergen Paulsen, Coverage Direct, Monarch’s, and Revolution Race Gear for their support this season.