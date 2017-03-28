TK Charges From Rear in Stockton, CA

From Peterson Media

Tim Kaeding simply knows how to put on a show. After getting off to a slow start on Saturday night, the San Jose, CA driver stayed hungry and ultimately piloted the Roth Motorsports entry from the 24th starting position to a 10th place finish.

“It wasn’t our best night by any means, but we kept working and ended up having a nice finish,” Tim Kaeding said. “These Roth Motorsports guys never give up, and that is why I like running for them when I can.”

Timing in seventh fastest in his flight of qualifying time trials, Kaeding would have issues on the opening lap of his heat race and would bring the Roth Enterprises/HR Livestock Transportation/Roth Investments backed No. 83jr to a stop.

With heavy rain fall in the area leading up to raceday, a fast surface during heat races would see Kaeding struggle to get back to a transfer spot and find himself in the Last Chance Showdown.

Lining up in the second row of the LCS, Kaeding would do what was needed and finish in the fourth spot and punch his ticket to the 30-lap feature event.

Gridding the field from the 12th row, Kaeding would begin working his way through thick traffic on the extremely quick surface. Taking advantage of some driver’s misfortune, Kaeding would take evasive action to avoid a melee on a late restart.

Continuing to take spots where he would get them, Kaeding would earn KSE Hard Charger honors on this night as he took the checkered flag with a 10th place finish.

“I have thank Dennis and Teresa Roth for continuing to let me battle with the Outlaws,” Kaeding added. “They certainly aren’t looking for Hard Charger awards, but we kept at it and will look to be better Wednesday night. I also have to thank my guys for their hard work during the week and at the track.”

The Roth Motorsports team would like to thank Roth Enterprises, HR Livestock Transportation, Roth Investments, Southern Pacific Farms, 3H Cattle, FK Rod Ends, Weld Wheels, Brown and Miller Racing Solutions, Kent Performance, Kaeding Performance, and Astro Titanium for their support in 2016.