Wheatley Opening Season This Weekend at Summer Thunder Sprint Series Doubleheader

From Inside Line Promotions

LAKE STEVENS, Wash. (March 27, 2017) – Austen Wheatley will kick off his season this weekend at Central Washington State Fair Raceway.

Wheatley is partnering with Doug Rutz to invade the big oval in Yakima, Wash., for the Summer Thunder Sprint Series doubleheader on Friday and Saturday.

“I’m really excited to drive for Doug, who is known as one of the veteran car owners and crew chiefs,” Wheatley said. “We have high expectations going into the weekend. I think we can be contenders out of the box.”

Wheatley made his debut at the track in 2009 and he recorded a career-best fifth-place result there during his return five seasons later.

He competed at the track once last season. The event began with Wheatley setting quick time before he charged from fourth to win a heat race. He then pulled the No. 6 during the random feature redraw to start the main event sixth.

“I remember we were up battling for third at the start and had an issue with another driver that resulted in us stalling the car,” he said. “We restarted at the back and made it all the way back into the top 10 when someone turned right into us and we went flipping. That was a wild ride.”

Wheatley was credited with a 15th-place result following the crash.

“We’ve had the speed there and I feel comfortable on a big track like that thanks to my time racing in the Midwest and East,” he said. “If everything goes well I think we will be battling for a win or two.”