Inaugural SCCT season launches this Saturday in Antioch

“I’m really looking forward to opening the Sprint Car Challenge Tour season this Saturday in Antioch,” Golobic commented. “Elk Grove Ford is a big part of this series and they are on board with the 22 team this year as well, so I’d love nothing more than to win the inaugural race. Going back to Antioch is always a big deal for me and a track that will always have a special place in my heart because of the Outlaw win. We hope all the fans will come out to support the show this weekend.”

