Thursday Night Practice Added To Texas Motor Speedway Weekend

By Bryan Hulbert

TULSA, Okla. (March 29, 2017) NASCAR with Sprint Cars for dessert, or maybe it’s the other way? Either way, it’s a winning combination for any race fan as Tony Stewart presents the Texas Sprint Car Nationals sponsored by Machinery Auctioneers at the Texas Motor Speedway Dirt Track on Friday, April 7 and Saturday, April 8 with the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series National Tour presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network along with Limited Modifieds.

With track prep already underway for the start studded weekend, teams will have a chance to test the surface on Thursday, April 6 as a Practice Session has been added from 9:00 P.M. to 11:00 P.M. (CDT). The practice is free for teams participating in the weekend’s racing action. Pits at the Dirt Track will open at 6:00 P.M. to allow teams time to get in and setup.

For any team not already parked during Thursday’s practice, Pits on Friday, April 7 will open at Noon. Grandstands will open both nights at 6:00 P.M. with Hot Laps at 7:30 P.M. Opening Ceremonies are slated for 8:05 P.M. (CDT).

Along with the stars like Sam Hafertepe, Jr., Wayne Johnson, Johnny Herrera, and the rest of the Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network, some of the best to ever wheel a Sprint Car, or in this case you can include Midget, will also be dropping in as Tony Stewart, Christopher Bell, and Sammy Swindell have all confirmed they will be in competition with more on the way.

Open to any driver with an ASCS legal Sprint Car, all rules regarding the American Sprint Car Series can be found online at http://www.ascsracing.com

Tickets for all events at the Texas Motor Speedway are on sale now at http://www.texasmotorspeedway.com or by calling the Ticket Office at (817) 215-8500. Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance to avoid the long lines. Any questions regarding RV parking can be directed to the Texas Motor Speedway Ticket Office as well.

For continued updates on the American Sprint Car Series, from the National Tour to any of the seven Regional Tours that make up the ASCS Nation and its over 150 nights of racing in 2017, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com

The Important Information:

Who: Lucas Oil ASCS Presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network

What: Tony Stewart Presents the Texas Sprint Car Nationals

Where: Texas Motor Speedway Dirt Track – Ft. Worth, Texas

When: Friday, April 7, 2017 and Saturday, April 8, 2017

Track Contact Information:

2017 Lucas Oil ASCS A-Main Winner(s): Sam Hafertepe, Jr. – 2 (3/17 – Devil’s Bowl Speedway; 3/18 – Devil’s Bowl Speedway);

2017 Lucas Oil ASCS Driver Standings (Top 10: 1. Sam Hafertepe, Jr. 300; 2. Justin Henderson 284; 3. Johnny Herrera 270; 4. Seth Bergman 255; 5. John Carney II 228; 6. Matt Covington 226; 7. Joe Wood, Jr. 216; 8. Wayne Johnson 214; 9. Kyle Bellm 212; 10. Ray Allen Kulhanek 208;