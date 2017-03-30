A-Verdi Storage Containers Celebrates Ten Years of Being Title Sponsor of Patriot Sprint Tour

By Paul T. Harkenrider

(Sodus, NY) The 2017 racing season is quickly approaching and for the tenth consecutive year, the Patriot Sprint Tour is proud to announce that A-Verdi Storage Containers of Savannah, NY continues as title sponsor.

“Relationships are the key to success in any business and Joe and Patty Verdi have become outstanding partners in many aspects of the MEM family of businesses,” MEM, Inc. President and Director of the Patriot Sprint Tour, Mike Emhof commented.

A-Verdi Storage containers have been New York States premier provider in storage & office solutions for over 35 years. They have a wide variety of services that can provide you with storage or office space to satisfy your needs and requirements. Their hardworking employees work diligently to ensure your storage or office container rental will be a special experience. Their full-service leasing options will include installation & removal from your site while giving you a professional storage or office space for any setting.

The 2017 A-Verdi Storage Containers PST season will begin Friday, April 21 at the Outlaw Speedway in Dundee, NY. It is a $3,000 to win show and it is a challenge event with the Empire Super Sprints and United Racing Club. Then the following night, April 22nd, the Canadian Points Championship begins at Merrittville Speedway in Thorold, ONT paying $2,000.

Jared Zimbardi of Bradford, PA is coming off another banner year securing his fourth American Series Championship and his third career Canadian Points Championship. His eight wins in 2016 slid him into second all-time on the PST Career wins’ list with 32 victories. Chuck Hebing is the all-time leader with 43.

Zimbardi will be joined a wide array of 360 Sprint Car talent in 2017 with the likes of Darryl Ruggles, Joe Trenca, Paul Habeck, Steven Glover, Paulie Colagiovanni, Pete Richardson, Steven Hutchinson Jr, Cory Turner, Kyle Drum, Josh Azzi, Doc Collins, Tyler Graves, Ryan Turner, Mitch Brown, Dylan Westbrook and Glenn Styres.

The Patriot Sprint Tour is once again on facebook, twitter, Instagram providing news, results, and other exciting announcements. You can also log onto patriotsprinttour.com for more info.