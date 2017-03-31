Kevin Swindell and Bayston Teaming Up for 30-to-40 Races This Season





GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (March 30, 2017) – Kevin Swindell and his Swindell Speed Lab backed team are excited to announce their 2017 racing plans.

Swindell and rising star Spencer Bayston are teaming up for approximately 30-to-40 winged sprint car races this season that will fit into Bayston’s schedule when he isn’t driving for Keith Kunz on the USAC National Midget Series.

“Last year I didn’t really plan on doing it to begin with, but it came along, we did well and we’ve snowballed it into everything this year,” Swindell said. “Spencer is doing the full USAC deal again so whenever he’s doing that it’s up in the air if we will race.”

The first test of the season for the duo is this Friday at Attica Raceway Park in Attica, Ohio, before the team heads to Mansfield Motor Speedway in Mansfield, Ohio, on Saturday.

Bayston hasn’t competed at either track, but Swindell’s experience last year as a crew chief at Attica Raceway Park combined with driving experience at Mansfield Motor Speedway – which was changed back to a dirt track this year after operating as a pavement track since 1999 – is a confidence booster.

“I feel comfortable in the fact that everything is right and all the stuff is there,” Swindell said. “We went last year to the World of Outlaws race at Attica with Parker Price-Miller and ran well. I have a good idea of what we’ve got going there. Mansfield will be interesting since it’s gone back to dirt. I ran my first K&N Series race there on the pavement and a couple of other events. The rain this week will play some sort of factor on both tracks. Hopefully everything goes smooth.”

The team also has confidence based on the level of success it achieved last year, when Bayston recorded three top fives and five top 10s during seven races.

“We’re really looking forward to it,” Bayston said. “We put the deal together last year to see if we could and it went better than we were expecting. We’re hitting it hard this year. To team up with Kevin is great for my development because he’s had a lot of success in different levels of racing and that’s very helpful for a young driver like myself.”

UP NEXT –

Friday at Attica Raceway Park in Attica, Ohio, and Saturday at Mansfield Motor Speedway in Mansfield, Ohio

SPONSOR SPOTLIGHT – Mike Curb and Curb Records

Curb Records, which recently celebrated its 50th anniversary, is one of the world’s leading independent music companies. Owned and operated by Mike Curb since 1962, Curb Records has achieved more than 425 No. 1 records, more than 1,500 top-10 records and charged more than 4,500 total records. Mike Curb has competed within the motor sports industry for more than 40 years, including teams on the NASCAR, IndyCar, World of Outlaws and USAC circuits. For more information about Curb Records, visit http://www.CurbRecords.com. To learn more about Mike Curb, visit http://www.MikeCurb.com.

“I’m very grateful for the support of Mike Curb and everyone at Curb Records throughout the years,” Swindell said. “Mike and Curb Records have done a lot for drivers in the racing industry for a long time.”

Swindell would also like to thank John Christner Trucking, MPI Steering Wheels, ButlerBuilt Professional Seat Systems, Arai Helmets, Racing Optics, Maxim Chassis, DMI, Hoosier Racing Tires, Sweet Manufacturing, Brown and Miller Racing Solutions, Kenny’s Components, High Performance Lubricants and Swindell Speed Lab for their continued support.

*PHOTO BY SPRINTFUN PHOTOS*