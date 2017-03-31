Panther Frameworx Speed Shop/M&W Aluminum Products Part of the Lucky Giveaway Program for Lucas Oil Empire Super Sprints in 2016

By Dean Reynolds

SYRACUSE, NY – Housed in the same location in Syracuse, NY is Panther Frameworx Speed Shop and M&W Aluminum Products. Both companies have been an integral part of the Lucas Oil Empire Super Sprints (ESS).

Panther Frameworx is the official parts supplier for ESS and also the builders of the Panther Frameworx Sprint Car Chassis. M&W Aluminum Products has been a manufacturer of not only fine sprint cars parts but parts for midgets, dirt modifieds and micro sprints.

Panther carries a full line of all sprint car parts from many of the industries top producers from wheels, wings, rear ends, body parts and so much more. Their showroom is the biggest of its kind in all of New York State.

The winner of a complete front end from Panther and M&W was Dave Axton.

The Lucky Giveaway Program was developed on 2007 to reward race teams that faithfully follow the ESS tour for that particular year. Teams that complete at least 2/3rds of the tour will receive from the main Lucas Oil Point Fund as well as products from the Giveaway Program.

The Lucky Program in 2016 was participated by: Brodix Cylinder Heads, JE Pistons, Fox Shocks/Fastline Performance, K1 Racegear, Simpson Safety, Briggs & Stratton Generators, Aero Wings, Keizer Wheels, Panther Frameworx/M&W Aluminum Products, Zamp Helmets/Highside Racing Products, TI22 Performance, SST Shock Technology, Beyea Headers, Sammy Reakes Snap-On Tools, Schoenfeld Headers, ATL Fuel Cells, Maxim Racing, Adirondack Powder Coating.

