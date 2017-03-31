Rains force cancellation of weekend racing at Attica

From ARP

ATTICA, Ohio – Heavy rains throughout Thursday and Friday have forced Attica Raceway Park (ARP) officials to cancel racing for Friday, March 31 and Saturday, April 1.

“We received nearly two inches of rain over the past two days with more forecast Friday and cold temperatures on Saturday giving us no drying time,” said Rex LeJeune, Director of Operations at ARP.

Attica RacewayPark will be back in action Friday, April 7 on Fisher Performance/Merrill Lynch Night with the Hammer Pallets 410 Sprints, Summit Racing Equipment UMP Late Models and Fremont Fence 305 Sprints. There is a rain date of Saturday, April 8.

For more information go to www.atticaracewaypark.com or follow the track on Twitter @atticaracewyprk or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/atticaracewaypark and Instagram at attica_raceway_park.