Johnny Herrera Unstoppable at the Southern New Mexico Speedway

By Bryan Hulbert

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (March 31, 2017) Winning the opening night of the Consolidated Solar Technology ASCS Southwest Sprint Car Shootout, Johnny Herrera led the length of Friday’s A-Main event at the Southern New Mexico Speedway for a $2,500 payday and his 18th career Carlyle Tools ASCS Southwest Regional victory.

Fighting an ever tightening racecar, the Mesilla Valley Transportation No. 45x was challenged several times in slower traffic by Skylar Gee and Jake Bubak, but was able to hold off the all attempts. Leaving the pair to ultimately battle for the runner-up spot, it was Colorado’s Jake Bubak who held on to finish second with Skylar Gee making up the night’s podium.

Having to fight out of the night’s B-Main to start 17th on the grid, Oklahoma’s Harli White clawed her way to fourth, picking up a bonus Hoosier Right Rear as well. From eighth, Colton Hardy padded his lead with the Carlyle Tools ASCS Southwest Region with a top-five finish.

Winning the B-Main to start 15th, John Carney II came up to sixth with Royal Jones seventh. Jesse Baker moved from 12th to eighth with Josh Shipley from 19th to ninth. Running top five early on, Lorne Wofford slipped back to round out the top-ten.

The Consolidated Solar Technology ASCS Southwest Sprint Car Shootout continues at the Southern New Mexico Speedway in Las Cruces, N.M. on Saturday, April 1, 2017 with racing getting underway at 7:45 P.M. (MDT). For more information, log onto http://www.snmspeedway.com

For continued updates on the Carlyle Tools ASCS Southwest Region, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com

Race Results:



Southern New Mexico Speedway – Las Cruces, N.M.

Car Count: 29

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 9X-Jake Bubak[2]; 2. 12-James Mosher[3]; 3. 131-Royal Jones[6]; 4. 77T-Colt Treharn[7]; 5. 6-Kaden Taylor[1]; 6. 77C-C.J. Hulsey[4]; 7. 21TX-Brandon Schure[5]; 8. 5X-Jett Carney[8]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 19-Wes Wofford[2]; 2. 74-Colton Hardy[4]; 3. 75X-J.T. Imperial[6]; 4. 20Z-Rick Ziehl[5]; 5. 11X-John Carney II[7]; 6. 29-Darrell Sickles[1]; 7. 2-Shad Petersen[3]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 45X-Johnny Herrera[2]; 2. 23-Seth Bergman[1]; 3. 22-Jesse Baker[4]; 4. 90-Lance Norick[3]; 5. 17W-Harli White[6]; 6. 01-Josh Shipley[5]; 7. 17-Jon McDaniel[7]

Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 99-Skylar Gee[2]; 2. 18-Lorne Wofford[4]; 3. 0J-Jeremy McCune[5]; 4. 77-Damon McCune[6]; 5. 49-Chuck Jackson[1]; 6. (DNF) 1A-Robert Herrera[7]; (DNS) 33-Steve Cushman

B Feature (12 Laps): 1. 11X-John Carney II[2]; 2. 20Z-Rick Ziehl[1]; 3. 17W-Harli White[4]; 4. 90-Lance Norick[3]; 5. 01-Josh Shipley[8]; 6. 1A-Robert Herrera[7]; 7. 77C-C.J. Hulsey[9]; 8. 21TX-Brandon Schure[12]; 9. 17-Jon McDaniel[10]; 10. 6-Kaden Taylor[5]; 11. 2-Shad Petersen[13]; 12. 49-Chuck Jackson[6]; 13. 5X-Jett Carney[14]; 14. 29-Darrell Sickles[11]; (DNS) 33-Steve Cushman

A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 45X-Johnny Herrera[2]; 2. 9X-Jake Bubak[1]; 3. 99-Skylar Gee[4]; 4. 17W-Harli White[17]; 5. 74-Colton Hardy[8]; 6. 11X-John Carney II[15]; 7. 131-Royal Jones[3]; 8. 22-Jesse Baker[12]; 9. 01-Josh Shipley[19]; 10. 18-Lorne Wofford[6]; 11. 12-James Mosher[9]; 12. 77-Damon McCune[13]; 13. 0J-Jeremy McCune[14]; 14. 20Z-Rick Ziehl[16]; 15. 77C-C.J. Hulsey[21]; 16. 90-Lance Norick[18]; 17. (DNF) 77T-Colt Treharn[10]; 18. (DNF) 21TX-Brandon Schure[22]; 19. (DNF) 19-Wes Wofford[5]; 20. (DNF) 1A-Robert Herrera[20]; 21. (DNF) 75X-J.T. Imperial[7]; 22. (DNF) 23-Seth Bergman[11]