Mason Moore Partners With Twisted Tea for 2017 Season

The 2017 has just begun for Mason Moore, but already the Princeton, CA driver is pleased to announce that Twisted Tea, the number one hard iced tea in the United States, has come on board as his newest marketing partner with the F&F Racing No. x1.

“It’s an honor to partner with Twisted Tea, a brand that has some of the most loyal drinkers around,” said Moore. “I am excited to bring Twisted Tea on board to continue to reach their loyal fan base as well as new drinkers here in California.”

Founded in 2001, Twisted Tea was built on the promise that a hard iced tea should taste like a real iced tea and deliver a refreshing drinking experience. Twisted Tea makes a wide variety of styles including its most popular brews – Twisted Tea Original and Twisted Tea Half & Half. Twisted Tea has some of the best fans, many of whom send in their photo for the chance to be featured on a bottle of Twisted Tea!

Twisted Tea takes it’s fan base seriously and does what they can to help promote consumers enjoying their product. Twisted Tea encourages fans to get unique with their Twisted Tea products and capture the moment by submitting a photo to the company as they continue to showcase photos on the back label of their products.

“I think our race fans will really enjoy the refreshing taste of Twisted Tea,” Moore said. “I am looking forward to hopefully seeing some photos show up on a back label from a local dirt track.”

While Twisted Tea is a fun product, it does contain alcohol and is intended for those fans 21 and over. As with any alcoholic beverage, Twisted Tea and Mason Moore encourage all consumers to enjoy responsibly.

Moore would like to thank Geico, Econo Lube-n-Tune and Brakes, Twisted Tea, Levin’s Auto Supply, Garth Moore Insurance, LRB Race Products, A.R.T. Speed Equipment, Sierra Single Ply, Lucas Oil, RPI, and Encore Catering for their support in 2017.

Twisted Tea Brewing Company: Twisted Tea Brewing Company was founded in 2001 on the twisted promise that a hard iced tea should taste like real iced tea. Since 2001, our tea makers (yes, their job is as cool as it sounds) have been committed to brewing a hard iced tea that not only tastes like real iced tea but also delivers an incredibly smooth and refreshing drinking experience. Twisted Tea brews a variety of styles and is continuously searching for the best flavors to introduce to its drinkers. For more information, visit www.twistedtea.com

ON TAP: F&F Racing will be back in action on April 1st in Antioch, CA

2017 BY THE NUMBERS: Starts-1, Wins-0, Top 5’s-1, Top 10’s-1.

