Damion Gardner Wins at the PAS
AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR SERIES RACE RESULTS: April 1, 2017 – Perris, California – Perris Auto Speedway – “So Cal Showdown”
WOODLAND AUTO DISPLAY QUALIFICATIONS: 1. Damion Gardner, 4, Alexander-16.568; 2. Jake Swanson, 92, Sertich-16.609; 3. Mike Spencer, 4S, Gansen-16.626; 4. Tommy Malcolm, 5X, Napier-16.745; 5. Brody Roa, 91R, BR-16.765; 6. Richard Vander Weerd, 10, Vander Weerd-16.808; 7. Logan Williams, 5, Jory-16.916; 8. Jace Vander Weerd, 88, Vander Weerd-16.958; 9. Brady Bacon, 73, Ford-17.035; 10. Chris Gansen, 4G, Gansen-17.082; 11. Verne Sweeney, 98V, Tracy-17.169; 12. Cody Williams, 44, Jory-17.282; 13. Ronnie Gardner, 81X, Watt-17.303; 14. Parker Colston, 64, Gore-17.450; 15. Eddie Tafoya, 51T, Tafoya-17.676; 16. Matt McCarthy, 28M, McCarthy-17.780; 17. Kyle Edwards, 39E, Edwards-17.851; 18. Jeremy Ellertson, 98, Ellertson-18.074; 19. Jeff Dyer, 39, Cal-Sun-18.132; 20. Tony Everhart, 55, Everhart-18.298; 21. James Heling, 23, Bellegante-19.436; 22. Austin Williams, 2, Jory-NT.
EXTREME MUFFLERS FIRST HEAT: (10 laps) 1. D.Gardner, 2. L.Williams, 3. Malcolm, 4. R.Gardner, 5. McCarthy, 6. Gansen, 7. Dyer. 3:01.36.
BROWN & MILLER RACING SOLUTIONS SECOND HEAT: (10 laps) 1. Swanson, 2. J.Vander Weerd, 3. Roa, 4. Colston, 5. Edwards, 6. Sweeney, 7. Everhart. 3:01.74.
CIRCLE TRACK PERFORMANCE / KEIZER ALUMINUM WHEELS THIRD HEAT: (10 laps) 1. Spencer, 2. C.Williams, 3. R.Vander Weerd, 4. Ellertson, 5. Tafoya, 6. Heling, 7. Bacon. 3:02.82.
FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Damion Gardner, 2. Richard Vander Weerd, 3. Brody Roa, 4. Jake Swanson, 5. Mike Spencer 6. Tommy Malcolm, 7. Cody Williams, 8. Jace Vander Weerd, 9. Ronnie Gardner, 10. Verne Sweeney, 11. Parker Colston, 12. Chris Gansen, 13. Matt McCarthy, 14. James Heling, 15. Logan Williams, 16. Eddie Tafoya, 17. Jeff Dyer, 18. Kyle Edwards, 19. Austin Williams, 20. Jeremy Ellertson, 21. Tony Everhart. NT.
**A.Williams flipped during time trials. L.Williams flipped during the feature.
FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-6 Roa, Lap 7 R.Vander Weerd, Laps 8-30 D.Gardner
SALDANA RACING PRODUCTS / ROD END SUPPLY HARD CHARGER: James Heling (21st to 14th)