Gravel Leads Green-to-Checker for Third Win of 2017 Season
From WoO
PERRIS, CA – April 1, 2017 – David Gravel was the driver to beat at Perris Auto Speedway for the SoCal Showdown bringing an end the spring California swing. As the track rubbered-up, Gravel was in the ideal position, out front. Running mainly the high-lane around the half-mile oval, Gravel was able to pull away on multiple restarts to take home his third victory of the season.
“I’m happy I got the jump on the restarts and got the lead to manipulate the race for yourself,” said the driver of the No. 5 CJB Motorsports GoMuddy.com machine. “Just happy to get another win, this is definitely huge, this the most wins I’ve had this early in the season. Not that it takes the pressure off but you just want to keep it rolling.”
A top-five qualifying effort, a heat-race win, and a second in the Craftsman Club Dash, allowed for Gravel to start on the front row of tonight’s 30-lap Feature. The driver that started the SoCal Showdown from the pole was California-native, Brad Sweet. With Gravel checking-out on the initial start, Sweet had his hands full fending off the rookie-of-the-year contender, Sheldon Haudenschild for the second position. A red flag was displayed on Lap 10 when the No. 2x of Parker Price-Miller went for a tumble in Turn 2; Price-Miller walked away unscathed.
The battle between Haudenschild and Sweet continued with sporadic challenges from series points leader, Donny Schatz and Friday night’s runner-up Ian Madsen.
Coming off a last-place finish the night before, the No. 49 Kasey Kahne Racing team was able to rebound for a second-place finish to round out the California trip.
“[Gravel] was just able to get the run on the restarts,” said the driver of the No. 49 NAPA Auto Parts machine. “Hats off to our guys, we had a great car all night. We got into lap traffic and I would get a good run and a caution came out – sometimes [cautions] fall when you want them to sometime they don’t. We’ll keep digging and hopefully we can get the NAPA Auto Parts car back into Victory Lane soon.”
The young-gun, Sheldon Haudenschild who has been consistent the last couple of weeks brought home a podium finish for the second time this season.
“I tried to get position on Brad [Sweet] on those restarts but I didn’t gain enough ground,” said Sheldon Haudenschild. “I’m still happy with tonight – thanks to my guys for all their hardwork.”
The World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series will be back in action next Friday, April 7 when they make their first visit to Cocopah Speedway in Somerton, AZ. The following night, the Outlaws will head east to Arizona Speedway for their second trip.
Tickets for these events can be purchased on dirtcar.ticketforce.com or by calling 844-DIRT-TIX.
Perris Auto Speedway Notebook
SEASON WINNERS: Donny Schatz – 6 (Volusia Speedway Park on Feb. 19, Volusia Speedway Park on Feb. 19, LoneStar Speedway on March 3, The Dirt Track at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on March 9, The Dirt Track at Las Vegas on March 10, Thunderbowl Raceway on March 18 ); David Gravel – 3 (Thunderbowl Raceway on March 17, Placerville Speedway on March 29, Perris Auto Speedway on April 1); Jason Johnson – 1 (Volusia Speedway Park on Feb. 17); Brad Sweet – 1 (Stockton Dirt Track on March 25), Logan Schuchart – 1 (Keller Auto Speedway).
CONTINGENCY WINNERS – MSD Ignitions ($25 cash): Parker Price-Miller; MSD Ignitions ($50 cash): David Gravel; Penske Shocks ($50 cash): Donny Schatz; JE Pistons ($50 cash): Paul McMahan; VP Racing Fuels ($50 cash): Jason Sides; Edelbrock ($50 cash): Greg Wilson; Comp Cams ($50 cash): Greg Wilson; Cometic Gasket ($50 cash): Logan Schuchart; Super Flow ($50 cash): Brent Marks; Craftsman Club ($100 cash each): Brad Sweet, David Gravel, Jason Sides, Sheldon Haudensheld, Shane Stewart; Craftsman/Sears ($100 cash): N/A; KSE Racing Products ($100 product certificate): Greg Wilson; Comp Cams ($50 product certificate): David Gravel; JE Pistons (Set of Rings each): Kraig Kinser, Randy Waitman.
Feature (30 Laps) – 1. 5-David Gravel [2][$10,000]; 2. 49-Brad Sweet [1][$5,500]; 3. 93-Sheldon Haudenschild [4][$3,200]; 4. 15-Donny Schatz [7][$2,800]; 5. 18-Ian Madsen [8][$2,500]; 6. 4-Paul McMahan [12][$2,300]; 7. 9-Daryn Pittman [10][$2,200]; 8. 7S-Jason Sides [3][$2,100]; 9. 21X-Carson Macedo [15][$2,050]; 10. W20-Greg Wilson [19][$2,000]; 11. 17-Joey Saldana [11][$1,500]; 12. 21-Brian Brown [16][$1,200]; 13. 1S-Logan Schuchart [17][$1,100]; 14. 19-Brent Marks [14][$1,050]; 15. 1A-Jacob Allen [21][$1,000]; 16. 11K-Kraig Kinser [13][$900]; 17. 2-Shane Stewart [5][$800]; 18. 82-Stevie Sussex [20][$800]; 19. 41-Jason Johnson [6][$800]; 20. 26-Tayler Malsam [18][$800]; 21. 90-Randy Waitman [23][$800]; 22. 9Z-Jared Goerges [22][$800]; 23. 2X-Parker Price-Miller [9][$800]; 24. 73-Clyde Knipp (Substitute for Brady Bacon) [24][$800] Lap Leaders: David Gravel 1-30; KSE Hard Charger Award: W20-Greg Wilson[+9]
Qualifying – 1. 49-Brad Sweet, 14.468; 2. 2-Shane Stewart, 14.482; 3. 41-Jason Johnson, 14.517; 4. 7S-Jason Sides, 14.603; 5. 5-David Gravel, 14.631; 6. 93-Sheldon Haudenschild, 14.635; 7. 15-Donny Schatz, 14.654; 8. 18-Ian Madsen, 14.678; 9. 4-Paul McMahan, 14.69; 10. 9-Daryn Pittman, 14.748; 11. 17-Joey Saldana, 14.758; 12. 2X-Parker Price-Miller, 14.799; 13. 21-Brian Brown, 14.852; 14. 1S-Logan Schuchart, 14.86; 15. 73-Brady Bacon, 14.913; 16. 11K-Kraig Kinser, 15.024; 17. 19-Brent Marks, 15.088; 18. 21X-Carson Macedo, 15.115; 19. 26-Tayler Malsam, 15.144; 20. 82-Stevie Sussex, 15.172; 21. 9Z-Jared Goerges, 15.195; 22. W20-Greg Wilson, 15.229; 23. 1A-Jacob Allen, 15.347; 24. 13-Clyde Knipp, 15.467; 25. 90-Randy Waitman, 16.199; 26. 22-Cori Andrews, 16.257
Heat #1 (8 Laps) – Top 6 Transfer – 1. 49-Brad Sweet [1]; 2. 7S-Jason Sides [2]; 3. 15-Donny Schatz [3]; 4. 9-Daryn Pittman [4]; 5. 11K-Kraig Kinser [6]; 6. 21-Brian Brown [5]; 7. 26-Tayler Malsam [7]; 8. W20-Greg Wilson [8]; 9. 90-Randy Waitman [9]
Heat #2 (8 Laps) – Top 6 Transfer – 1. 5-David Gravel [2]; 2. 2-Shane Stewart [1]; 3. 18-Ian Madsen [3]; 4. 17-Joey Saldana [4]; 5. 19-Brent Marks [6]; 6. 1S-Logan Schuchart [5]; 7. 82-Stevie Sussex [7]; 8. 1A-Jacob Allen [8]; 9. 22-Cori Andrews [9]
Heat #3 (8 Laps) – Top 6 Transfer – 1. 93-Sheldon Haudenschild [2]; 2. 41-Jason Johnson [1]; 3. 2X-Parker Price-Miller [4]; 4. 4-Paul McMahan [3]; 5. 21X-Carson Macedo [6]; 6. 73-Brady Bacon [5]; 7. 9Z-Jared Goerges [7]; 8. 13-Clyde Knipp [8]
Craftsman Club Dash (6 Laps) – 1. 49-Brad Sweet [1]; 2. 5-David Gravel [2]; 3. 7S-Jason Sides [4]; 4. 93-Sheldon Haudenschild [3]; 5. 2-Shane Stewart [5]; 6. 41-Jason Johnson [6]
Last Chance Showdown (12 Laps) – Top 6 Transfer – 1. 26-Tayler Malsam [1][-]; 2. W20-Greg Wilson [4][-]; 3. 82-Stevie Sussex [2][-]; 4. 1A-Jacob Allen [5][-]; 5. 9Z-Jared Goerges [3][-]; 6. 90-Randy Waitman [7][-]; 7. 13-Clyde Knipp [6][$300]; 8. 22-Cori Andrews [8][$250]