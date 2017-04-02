Gravel Leads Green-to-Checker for Third Win of 2017 Season

From WoO PERRIS, CA – April 1, 2017 – David Gravel was the driver to beat at Perris Auto Speedway for the SoCal Showdown bringing an end the spring California swing. As the track rubbered-up, Gravel was in the ideal position, out front. Running mainly the high-lane around the half-mile oval, Gravel was able to pull away on multiple restarts to take home his third victory of the season. “I’m happy I got the jump on the restarts and got the lead to manipulate the race for yourself,” said the driver of the No. 5 CJB Motorsports GoMuddy.com machine. “Just happy to get another win, this is definitely huge, this the most wins I’ve had this early in the season. Not that it takes the pressure off but you just want to keep it rolling.” A top-five qualifying effort, a heat-race win, and a second in the Craftsman Club Dash, allowed for Gravel to start on the front row of tonight’s 30-lap Feature. The driver that started the SoCal Showdown from the pole was California-native, Brad Sweet. With Gravel checking-out on the initial start, Sweet had his hands full fending off the rookie-of-the-year contender, Sheldon Haudenschild for the second position. A red flag was displayed on Lap 10 when the No. 2x of Parker Price-Miller went for a tumble in Turn 2; Price-Miller walked away unscathed. The battle between Haudenschild and Sweet continued with sporadic challenges from series points leader, Donny Schatz and Friday night’s runner-up Ian Madsen. Coming off a last-place finish the night before, the No. 49 Kasey Kahne Racing team was able to rebound for a second-place finish to round out the California trip. “[Gravel] was just able to get the run on the restarts,” said the driver of the No. 49 NAPA Auto Parts machine. “Hats off to our guys, we had a great car all night. We got into lap traffic and I would get a good run and a caution came out – sometimes [cautions] fall when you want them to sometime they don’t. We’ll keep digging and hopefully we can get the NAPA Auto Parts car back into Victory Lane soon.” The young-gun, Sheldon Haudenschild who has been consistent the last couple of weeks brought home a podium finish for the second time this season. “I tried to get position on Brad [Sweet] on those restarts but I didn’t gain enough ground,” said Sheldon Haudenschild. “I’m still happy with tonight – thanks to my guys for all their hardwork.” The World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series will be back in action next Friday, April 7 when they make their first visit to Cocopah Speedway in Somerton, AZ. The following night, the Outlaws will head east to Arizona Speedway for their second trip. Tickets for these events can be purchased on dirtcar.ticketforce.com or by calling 844-DIRT-TIX.