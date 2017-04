Feature Winners: March 29 – April 2, 2017

Wednesday March 29, 2017

Placerville Speedway – Placerville, CA – USAC – Western States Midget Championship – Brad Sweet Placerville Short Track Outlaw Showdown – Shane Golobic

Placerville Speedway – Placerville, CA – World of Outlaws – Brad Sweet Placerville Short Track Outlaw Showdown – David Gravel

Friday March 31, 2017

Attica Raceway Park – Attica, OH – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Rained Out

Attica Raceway Park – Attica, OH – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Rained Out

Bubba Raceway Park – Ocala, FL – United Sprint Car Series – Tyler Clem

Central Washington State Fair Speedway – Yakima, WA – Summer Thunder Series – Austin Wheatley

Creek County Speedway – Sapulpa, OK – Champ Sprints – Alex Sewell

Heart O’Texas Speedway – Waco, TX – Sprint Car Bandits – Justin Melton

Kings Speedway – Hanford, CA – IMCA Western RaceSaver Series – Zane Blanchard

Kings Speedway – Hanford, CA – World of Outlaws – Logan Schuchart

Red Dirt Raceway – Meeker, OK – Non-Wing Sprint Cars – Johnny Miller

Ruapuna Speedway – Christchurch, NZ – Midget Cars – Tom Lumsden

Ruapuna Speedway – Christchurch, NZ – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Shaun Ashton

Ruapuna Speedway – Christchurch, NZ – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars – Gene Spooner

Silver Dollar Speedway – Chico, CA – Civil War Series – Andy Forsberg

Southern New Mexico Speedway – Las Cruces, NM – ASCS – Southwest Region – Johnny Herrera

Williams Grove Speedway – Mechanicsburg, PA – Winged 358 Sprint Cars – Rained Out

Williams Grove Speedway – Mechanicsburg, PA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Rained Out

Saturday April 1, 2017

281 Speedway – Stephensville, TX – USAC – Gulf Coast Midget Championship – Rained Out

34 Raceway – West Burlington, IA – Sprint Invaders Association – Carson McCarl

Antioch Speedway – Antioch, CA – Sprint Car Challenge Tour – Cory Eliason

Archerfield Speedway – Brisbane, AU – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Rained Out

Atomic Speedway – Chillicothe, OH – Ohio Sprint Car Series – Rained Out

Avalon Raceway – Lara, AU – Midget Cars – Kaiden Brown

Bubba Raceway Park – Ocala, FL – United Sprint Car Series – Tony Stewart

Canyon Speedway Park – Peoria, AZ – USAC – Southwest Sprint Car Championship – Matt Rossi

Central Washington State Fair Speedway – Yakima, WA – Summer Thunder Series – Jason Solwold

Coos Bay Speedway – Coos Bay, OR – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Paul Forte

Creek County Speedway – Sapulpa, OK – Champ Sprints – Rained Out

Fayette County Speedway – Brownstown, IL – POWRi – Wingless Auto Racing East Series – Rained Out

Heartland Raceway – Moama, AU – SRA – 360 Sprint Cars – Rusty Hickman

I-30 Speedway – Little Rock, AR – ASCS – Mid-South Region / ASCS – Red River Region – Derek Hagar

I-80 Speedway – Greenwood, NE – Sprint Series of Nebraska – Rained Out

Kennedale Speedway Park – Kennedale, TX – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Jeb Sessums

Lanco’s Clyde Martin Memorial Speedway – Newmanstown, PA – American Racing Drivers Club – Alex Bright

Lawrenceburg Speedway – Lawrenceburg, IN – USAC – National Sprint Car Championship – Chris Windom

Lawton Speedway – Lawton, OK – Champ Sprints – Rained Out

Lincoln Speedway – Abbottstown, PA – Winged 358 Sprint Cars – Doug Hammaker

Lincoln Speedway – Abbottstown, PA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Brian Montieth

Lismore Speedway – Lismore, AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars – Rained Out

Longdale Speedway – Longdale, OK – Sprint Series of Oklahoma / United Rebel Sprint Series – Rained Out

Madera Speedway – Madera, CA – 360 Supermodifieds – Eric Humphries

Madera Speedway – Madera, CA – Bay Cities Racing Association – Courtney Crone

Madera Speedway – Madera, CA – Northern California Modified Association – Denny Burell

Madera Speedway – Madera, CA – USAC – Speed2 Western Pavement Midget Car Series – Toni Breidinger

Mansfield Motor Speedway – Mansfield, OH – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars – Rained Out

Mansfield Motor Speedway – Mansfield, OH – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Rained Out

Marysville Raceway – Marysville, CA – Economy Sprints – Adam Ermolenko

Marysville Raceway – Marysville, CA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Colby Wiesz

Merced Speedway – Merced, CA – IMCA Western RaceSaver Series – Jesse Mack

Mercer Raceway Park – Mercer, PA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Rained Out

Mercer Raceway Park – Mercer, PA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Rained Out

Montpelier Motor Speedway – Montpelier, IN – Midget Cars – Rained Out

Murray Bridge Speedway – Murray Bridge, AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars – Spencer Taylor

New Egypt Speedway – New Egypt, NJ – Northeast Wingless Sprint Cars – Rained Out

Perris Auto Speedway – Perris, CA – USAC – CRA Sprint Car Championship – SoCal Showdown – Damion Gardner

Perris Auto Speedway – Perris, CA – World of Outlaws – SoCal Showdown – David Gravel

Perth Motorplex – Perth, AU – Midget Cars – Silver Cup – Dayne Kingshott

Perth Motorplex – Perth, AU – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Silver Cup – Jason Kendrick

Perth Motorplex – Perth, AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars – Silver Cup – Daniel Hartigan

Petaluma Speedway – Petaluma, CA – Hunt Magnetos Wingless Tour – Kling Simpson

Port Royal Speedway – Port Royal, PA – PA Sprint Series – Tyler Reeser

Port Royal Speedway – Port Royal, PA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Doug Esh

Shenandoah Speedway – Shenandoah, VA – Virginia Sprint Series – Mike Loraas

Southern New Mexico Speedway – Las Cruces, NM – ASCS – Southwest Region – Johnny Herrera

St. Francois County Raceway – Farmington, MO – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Rained Out

Superbowl Speedway – Greenville, TX – Sprint Car Bandits – Brad Welborn

Susquehanna Speedway – York Haven, PA – Super Sportsman – Scott Dellinger

Valley Speedway – Grain Valley, MO – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars – Cody Baker

Valley Speedway – Grain Valley, MO – POWRi – All Star Midgets – Wesley Smith

Valvoline Raceway – Sydney, AU – Ultimate Sprintcar Championship – USC Chase Round 5 – Jamie Veal

Valvoline Raceway – Sydney, AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars – Dean Thomas

Sunday April 2, 2017

Mansfield Motor Speedway – Mansfield, OH – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars – Rained Out

Mansfield Motor Speedway – Mansfield, OH – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Rained Out

Terre Haute Action Track – Terre Haute, IN – USAC – Silver Crown Championship – Sumar Classic – Chris Windom

Winners reported as of 04/03/2017 at 6:30 a.m.