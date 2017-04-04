Pellegrini Family Adds Bonuses to Top Five Finishers for Mid-Atlantic Season Opener

From Erika Palmai Wagner

BRIGEPORT, N.J. (April 4, 2017) — In honor of the passing of their family patriarch, the family of Craig Pellegrini Jr., who is the driver of the number 27 Mid-Atlantic Sprint Series Racesaver 305 Sprint Car, have graciously chosen to sponsor the top five finishers of the Season Opener at Bridgeport Speedway on April 30th in memory of Albert A Pellegrini, Craig’s car owner, grandfather and mentor, who passed away earlier this year.

“My grandfather was a dedicated race fan who just loved going to the races when he could,” Pellegrini Jr. noted. “As a child, I can remember spending my weekends with him and my dad at Bridgeport Speedway on Saturday nights, and also he often liked coming and watching me race go karts when we ran them before moving into a full-sized Sprint. With this being the first race of the season since his passing, and also with it being the first race for the Mid-Atlantic Sprint Series, we couldn’t have thought of a better way to remember him by then raising the ante on opening day in his name”.

Albert A Pellegrini of Buena, NJ, was a zoning officer for Buena Vista township for over twenty-five years, and also was employed by Bernal Mechanical for over thirty years as an estimator and purchasing agent. Pellegrini also owned a gas station in Vineland, NJ where he would build and work on racecars that he raced at Vineland Speedway. Dedicated to his work and family, Albert never wanted anything less for his three sons and grandchildren whom he was survived by.

“He really made me smile at the track, and he always knew what was best for me,” Craig Jr. recalls. “We were really looking forward to this upcoming season because we were finally going to be racing closer to home, but his memory will keep me going, and I will always be thinking of him and what he strived for me to be – FAST”.

On April 30th at Bridgeport Speedway, which is dubbed as the “fastest dirt track in the east”, members of the Mid-Atlantic Sprint Series will be able to race for an increased purse thanks to the Pellegrini Family. The winner of the twenty lap feature event will take home $500, with second claiming $300, third place will receive $225, fourth place will get $175, and fifth place will collect the advertized $150 plus a brand new Hoosier Racesaver Spec right rear tire. Additional bonuses, including $50 dollars to each heat race winner, and other added weekly contingency bonuses will also be up for grabs to MASS members.

Confirmed entries to the series opener on Sunday April 30th in addition to Craig Pellegrini Jr. are Tim Tanner, Tommy Carberry, Bryant Davis, Stef Carberry, Joe Kay, Eddie Wagner, Jeff Geiges, David Bonner, Logan Diehl, Rick Stief, Bryant Davis, Brendon Poff, Harris Kohen, and Dave Brown Jr. to name a few. A list of seven brand new rookie racers who will making their debut on the 30th include Patrick Compton, Austin Burke, Bobby Schreff, Dean Conk Jr., Tom Carberry, Doug Snow, and John Webster Jr.

For more info on what’s going on with the Mid-Atlantic Sprint Series, please visit our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/midatlanticsprintseries/or visit our BRAND NEW website at www.masprintseries.com.

Mid-Atlantic Sprints series opening day April 30th at Bridgeport Speedway

2pm gates open

Hot Laps 4pm

Racing Starts at 5pm