Attica Raceway Park Postpones Races to Saturday

From Brian Liskai

ATTICA, Ohio (April 6, 2017) – Rains throughout Thursday couple with a forecast of snow over night has forced Attica Raceway Park (ARP) to cancel racing for Friday, April 7. However, racing is still a “green light” for Saturday, April 8 for Fisher Performance/Merrill Lynch Night.

“The grounds are saturated from the rain we received Wednesday night and all day Thursday with rain and snow forecast most of Thursday night. We will evaluate the track and grounds throughout the day Friday and Saturday morning and have an update as soon as we can regarding Saturday’s show,” said Rex LeJeune, ARP Director of Operations.

LeJeune noted the forecast for Saturday is looking better. “We hope to race but the decision will be based on how wet the track and parking areas are by Friday afternoon,” he said.

Saturday gates will open at 3 p.m. with pill draw ending at 4:30 p.m. and racing at 6 p.m. For more information go to www.atticaracewaypark.com or follow the track on Twitter @atticaracewyprk or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/atticaracewaypark and Instagram at attica_raceway_park.