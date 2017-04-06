Rev-X Products Partner With Must See Racing

From Jacob Seelman

HOLLY, Mi. April 6, 2017) — Must See Racing has announced a partnership with Rev-X Products Inc. for the 2017 racing season.

A manufacturer and distributor of high performance oil and fuel additives, designed to reduce internal engine corrosion, Rev-X will be designated the “Official Product Supplier” of Must See Racing.

Located in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Rev-X Products has a decade-long record of success in the automotive and motorsports industries, creating, distributing and selling additives for oil, gasoline and diesel fuel applications.

“Rev-X Products are made by racers, for racers and have a long history of success in motorsports,” said Rick Beebe, National Sales Manager, Racing Development for Rev-X Products. “Because 95 percent of our employees are racers themselves, it makes for a winning combination when it comes to Rev-X’s involvement with Must See Racing.”

“As a company, we appreciate the approach that (Must See Racing President) Jim (Hanks) has with the series and the fact that he surrounds himself with the best people possible in order to put on the best product for the fans, just like we do here at Rev-X. I feel that it will be nothing but an asset to everyone involved and we’re looking forward to getting started at Anderson and Hickory later in the month.”

“Our new partnership with Rev-X Products shows that Must See Racing is continuing a positive trend of momentum both on and off the race track as we enter the 2017 season,” added Must See Racing President Jim Hanks. “Dan (Wilson), Rick and all the staff at Rev-X have been outstanding to work with so far and we are excited to build this association into one that will benefit both sides, and most importantly our racers and fans, throughout the season.”

“Must See Racing is built on and recognized for high performance and Rev-X Products has a long history of the exact same thing – performance. There is no better place to display their outstanding products than with the ‘World’s Fastest Short Track Cars’.”

Must See Racing’s North and South divisions will both open their seasons April 21-22, with the running of the sixth-annual Southern Shootout at South Carolina’s Anderson Motor Speedway and North Carolina’s Hickory Motor Speedway.