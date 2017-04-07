Allstar Performance Event List: April 7 – 9, 2017

The following is a list of open wheel events taking place April 7 – 9, 2017 presented by Allstar Performance. We try our best to keep the schedule updated, but we are not always made aware of schedule changes or cancellations. Always check and verify before attending any event. If you see an event that is missing or listed incorrectly please contact us with the correct information.

** Updated as of 04/07/2017. Please read the above note.

Friday April 7, 2017

4/7/2017: Carolina Speedway – Gastonia, NC – United Sprint Car Series

4/7/2017: Cedar Lake Speedway – New Richmond, WI – UMSS – Traditional Sprint Car Series

4/7/2017: Cocopah Speedway – Yuma, AZ – World of Outlaws

4/7/2017: I-80 Speedway – Greenwood, NE – Nebraska 360 Sprint Car Series

4/7/2017: Jackson Motor Speedway – Byram, MS – ASCS – Gulf South Region / ASCS – Southern Outlaw Sprints

4/7/2017: Jacksonville Speedway – Jacksonville, IL – Midwest Open Wheel Association

4/7/2017: Kings Speedway – Hanford, CA – IMCA Western RaceSaver Series

4/7/2017: Kings Speedway – Hanford, CA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

4/7/2017: Ocean Speedway – Watsonville, CA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

4/7/2017: RPM Speedway – Crandall, TX – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

4/7/2017: the Dirt Track at Texas Motor Speedway – Fort Worth, TX – ASCS – National Tour / ASCS – Red River Region

Saturday April 8, 2017

4/8/2017: 34 Raceway – West Burlington, IA – Interstate Racing Association / Midwest Open Wheel Association

4/8/2017: Adelaide Motorsports Park – Adelaide, AU – Midget Cars

4/8/2017: Adelaide Motorsports Park – Adelaide, AU – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

4/8/2017: Anderson Speedway – Anderson, IN – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars – Glen Niebel Classic

4/8/2017: Antioch Speedway – Antioch, CA – Wingless Sprints

4/8/2017: Arizona Speedway – Queen Creek, AZ – World of Outlaws

4/8/2017: Arizona Speedway – Queen Creek,AZ – NAPA Non-Wing Sprint Car Series

4/8/2017: Atomic Speedway – Chillicothe, OH – Ohio Thunder IMCA Racesaver Sprint Car Series

4/8/2017: Cedar Lake Speedway – New Richmond, WI – UMSS – Traditional Sprint Car Series

4/8/2017: Citrus County Speedway – Inverness, FL – Southern Sprintcar Shootout

4/8/2017: Cottage Grove Speedway – Cottage Grove, OR – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

4/8/2017: Creek County Speedway – Sapulpa, OK – Champ Sprints

4/8/2017: Devil’s Bowl Speedway – Mesquite, TX – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

4/8/2017: Eastside Speedway – Waynesboro, VA – Virginia Sprint Series

4/8/2017: Gator Motorplex – Willis, TX – Southern United Sprints

4/8/2017: I-30 Speedway – Little Rock, AR – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

4/8/2017: I-80 Speedway – Greenwood, NE – Nebraska 360 Sprint Car Series

4/8/2017: Jackson Motor Speedway – Byram, MS – ASCS – Gulf South Region / ASCS – Southern Outlaw Sprints

4/8/2017: Kennedale Speedway Park – Kennedale, TX – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

4/8/2017: Kern County Speedway – Bakersfield, CA – King of the West Sprint Car Series

4/8/2017: Kokomo Speedway – Kokomo, IN – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars – Kokomo Grand Prix

4/8/2017: Kokomo Speedway – Kokomo, IN – USAC – National Midget Championship – Kokomo Grand Prix

4/8/2017: Lancaster Speedway – Lancaster, SC – United Sprint Car Series

4/8/2017: Lawrenceburg Speedway – Lawrenceburg, IN – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars

4/8/2017: Lawton Speedway – Lawton, OK – Champ Sprints

4/8/2017: Lawton Speedway – Lawton, OK – Wingless Limited Sprints

4/8/2017: Lincoln Park Speedway – Putnamville, IN – Midwest Sprint Car Series – IndianaOpenWheel.com Racin’ Fest

4/8/2017: Lincoln Speedway – Abbottstown, PA – Winged 358 Sprint Cars

4/8/2017: Lincoln Speedway – Abbottstown, PA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

4/8/2017: Petaluma Speedway – Petaluma, CA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

4/8/2017: Petaluma Speedway – Petaluma, CA – Wingless Sprints

4/8/2017: Placerville Speedway – Placerville, CA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

4/8/2017: Port Royal Speedway – Port Royal, PA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

4/8/2017: Sabine Motor Speedway – Many, LA – Louisiana Outlaw Racesaver Sprints

4/8/2017: Sandia Speedway – Albuquerque, NM – New Mexico Motor Racing Association

4/8/2017: Selinsgrove Speedway – Selinsgove, PA – Empire Super Sprints

4/8/2017: St. Francois County Raceway – Farmington, MO – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

4/8/2017: Susquehanna Speedway – York Haven, PA – Pa Sprint Series

4/8/2017: Tennessee National Raceway – Hohenwald, NT – Mid-South 305 Sprint Car Association

4/8/2017: the Dirt Track at Texas Motor Speedway – Fort Worth, TX – ASCS – National Tour / ASCS – Red River Region

4/8/2017: Thunderbowl Raceway – Tulare, CA – IMCA Western RaceSaver Series

4/8/2017: Thunderbowl Raceway – Tulare, CA – USAC – CRA Sprint Car Championship

4/8/2017: Thunderbowl Raceway – Tulare, CA – USAC – Western States Midget Championship

4/8/2017: Valley Speedway – Grain Valley, MO – POWRi – Wingless Auto Racing

4/8/2017: Valvoline Raceway – Sydney, AU – Ultimate Sprintcar Championship – USC Grand Championship Final

4/8/2017: Ventura Raceway – Ventura, CA – VRA Sprint Cars

4/8/2017: Waikaraka Family Speedway – Auckland, NZ – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars

Sunday April 9, 2017

4/9/2017: Arizona Speedway – Queen Creek, AZ – World of Outlaws

4/9/2017: Atomic Speedway – Chillicothe, OH – All Star Circuit of Champions

4/9/2017: Bridgeport Speedway – Bridgeport, NJ – United Racing Club

4/9/2017: Chowchilla Speedway – Chowchilla, CA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

4/9/2017: Chowchilla Speedway – Chowchilla, CA – Wingless Sprints

4/9/2017: Kokomo Speedway – Kokomo, IN – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars – Kokomo Grand Prix

4/9/2017: Kokomo Speedway – Kokomo, IN – USAC – National Midget Championship – Kokomo Grand Prix

4/9/2017: Mercer Raceway Park – Mercer, PA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

4/9/2017: Mercer Raceway Park – Mercer, PA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

4/9/2017: Susquehanna Speedway – York Haven, PA – Winged 358 Sprint Cars

4/9/2017: Susquehanna Speedway – York Haven, PA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars