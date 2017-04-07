Placerville Speedway Cancels for Saturday

By Gary Thomas

This Saturday’s Red Hawk Casino championship opener at the Placerville Speedway has officially been canceled due to the rain, wet grounds and unfavorable forecast for tomorrow.

The next event at Placerville Speedway now takes place on Saturday April 15, when the Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Abreu Vineyards and the C&H Veteran Ent. presents Hunt Magnetos Wingless Tour invade the quarter-mile. Stay tuned for some exciting updates regarding the night.