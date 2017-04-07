Placerville Speedway Cancels for Saturday
By Gary Thomas
This Saturday’s Red Hawk Casino championship opener at the Placerville Speedway has officially been canceled due to the rain, wet grounds and unfavorable forecast for tomorrow.
The next event at Placerville Speedway now takes place on Saturday April 15, when the Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Abreu Vineyards and the C&H Veteran Ent. presents Hunt Magnetos Wingless Tour invade the quarter-mile. Stay tuned for some exciting updates regarding the night.
The Red Hawk Casino championship point season will then get underway the following week on Saturday April 22. More info can be found at www.placervillespeedway.com