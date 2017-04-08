From 13th, Sam Hafertepe, Jr. Wins At Texas Motor Speedway

By Bryan Hulbert

FT. WORTH, Texas (April 7, 2017) While several drivers have entered the season with back-to-back wins with the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network, Sam Hafertepe, Jr. is the first to go three-for-three right out of the gate; adding his third win in as many outings with a dominating run from 13th at the Texas Motor Speedway Dirt Track.

The opening night of Tony Stewart’s Texas Sprint Car Nationals presented by Machinery Auctioneers, the win is also Hafertepe’s third at the Texas Motor Speedway Dirt Track since 2014.

“My third win here, I feel like we’re getting pretty comfortable here, but I have to thank these fans for coming out tonight. I tried to make it an exciting race, and I think we did coming from 13th,” said Hafertepe who is also Friday’s CP-Carrillo Hard Charger of the Night.

Utilizing the high side of the Texas Motor Speedway Dirt Track, Sam was all the way to fifth by the third round. Cracking the top three following a Lap 5 restart for Blake Hahn, who flipped in turn two without injury, Sam restarted third and began working a line unlike anyone on the racing surface.

Giving chase to Wayne Johnson, the Outlaw Wings No. 2c rolled the bottom while Hafertepe set a diamond through turns one and two, then low in three and four. From a half straightaway behind to Wayne’s back bumper, the Hwy. 79 Collision No. 15h rolled to the race lead on Lap 10.

Finding the back of the field at the race’s mid-point, Sam rolled into slower traffic with ease as the No. 15h was able to catch drivers slipping the bottom line, giving the resident of Sunnyvale a 4.852 second advantage at the checkered flag.

Wayne Johnson rolled across the line second with Aaron Reutzel third. Danny Jennings earned the final transfer into Saturday’s A-Main. Dustin Morgan, while one spot shy of a transfer, picked up his first top-five of the 2017 season. Tommy Bryant sixth was trailed by Matt Covington, Danny Lasoski, Josh Baughman, and Tony Stewart who started 16th on the grid.

With 40 cars on hand, five Heat Races went to Sam Hafertepe, Jr., Danny Jennings, Wayne Johnson, James Mosher, and Tony Stewart. Qualifier wins were earned by Danny Lasoski, Dustin Morgan, and John Carney II. Two B-Feature scores went to Sammy Swindell and Alex Hill.

Tony Stewart’s Texas Sprint Car Nationals presented by Machinery Auctioneers continues on Saturday, April 8, 2017 with Hot Laps getting underway at 7:00 P.M. (CDT). For more information, log onto http://www.texasmotorspeedway.com

For continued updates on the American Sprint Car Series, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com

Race Results:

Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour

ASCS Red River Region

Texas Motor Speedway Dirt Track – Ft. Worth, Texas

Tony Stewart’s Texas Sprint Car Nationals

Friday, April 7, 2017

Car Count: 40

Heat Races: (Top 30 in Passing Points advance to a Qualifier)

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr[1]; 2. 17-Josh Baughman[2]; 3. 87-Aaron Reutzel[7]; 4. 23-Seth Bergman[5]; 5. 84-Brandon Hanks[4]; 6. 17W-Harli White[6]; 7. 14K-Kyle Bellm[8]; 8. 1S-Joey Schmidt[3]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 1J-Danny Jennings[1]; 2. 52-Blake Hahn[8]; 3. 88X-Craig Dollansky[5]; 4. 8M-Kade Morton[2]; 5. 77X-Alex Hill[3]; 6. 2X-Tucker Doughty[6]; 7. 88-Christopher Bell[7]; 8. 05M-Charles McManus[4]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 2C-Wayne Johnson[1]; 2. 99-Skylar Gee[2]; 3. 3-Sammy Swindell[3]; 4. 11X-John Carney II[5]; 5. 45X-Johnny Herrera[6]; 6. 51-Caleb Martin[4]; 7. 84B-Scott Bogucki[8]; 8. 23B-Brian Bell[7]

Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 12-James Mosher[2]; 2. 95-Matt Covington[3]; 3. 29-Travis Rilat[8]; 4. 20G-Jake Greider[1]; 5. 7M-Chance Morton[7]; 6. 44-Jared Sewell[6]; 7. 13M-Chance McCrary[5]; (DNS) 02-Brandon Long

Heat 5 (8 Laps): 1. 14-Tony Stewart[1]; 2. 55-Brad Queen[2]; 3. 33-Danny Lasoski[3]; 4. 93-Dustin Morgan[6]; 5. 1-Justin Henderson[4]; 6. 28-Tommy Bryant[5]; 7. (DNF) 6-Dustin Gates[8]; 8. (DNF) 1SX-Sean McClelland[7]

Hoosier Tire Qualifiers: (Top 16 in Combined Passing Points advance to the A-Feature)

Qualifier 1 (8 Laps): 1. 33-Danny Lasoski[1]; 2. 2C-Wayne Johnson[4]; 3. 28-Tommy Bryant[10]; 4. 29-Travis Rilat[5]; 5. 77X-Alex Hill[9]; 6. 7M-Chance Morton[7]; 7. 20G-Jake Greider[8]; 8. 52-Blake Hahn[6]; 9. 55-Brad Queen[2]; 10. 88X-Craig Dollansky[3]

Qualifier 2 (8 Laps): 1. 93-Dustin Morgan[2]; 2. 23-Seth Bergman[1]; 3. 17-Josh Baughman[3]; 4. 87-Aaron Reutzel[6]; 5. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr[5]; 6. 14-Tony Stewart[4]; 7. 17W-Harli White[9]; 8. 45X-Johnny Herrera[7]; 9. 14K-Kyle Bellm[10]; (DNS) 84-Brandon Hanks

Qualifier 3 (8 Laps): 1. 11X-John Carney II[1]; 2. 95-Matt Covington[4]; 3. 99-Skylar Gee[3]; 4. 1J-Danny Jennings[5]; 5. 3-Sammy Swindell[2]; 6. 12-James Mosher[6]; 7. 1-Justin Henderson[8]; 8. 2X-Tucker Doughty[9]; 9. 84B-Scott Bogucki[10]; 10. 8M-Kade Morton[7]

BMRS B-Feature: (Top 3 advance to the tail of the A-Feature)

B Feature 1 (12 Laps): 1. 3-Sammy Swindell[1]; 2. 45X-Johnny Herrera[4]; 3. 7M-Chance Morton[2]; 4. 8M-Kade Morton[6]; 5. 1-Justin Henderson[3]; 6. 2X-Tucker Doughty[5]; 7. 44-Jared Sewell[9]; 8. 13M-Chance McCrary[10]; 9. 6-Dustin Gates[8]; 10. 1S-Joey Schmidt[12]; 11. 88X-Craig Dollansky[7]; 12. 1SX-Sean McClelland[11]

B Feature 2 (12 Laps): 1. 77X-Alex Hill[1]; 2. 20G-Jake Greider[2]; 3. 55-Brad Queen[4]; 4. 17W-Harli White[3]; 5. 84B-Scott Bogucki[5]; 6. 88-Christopher Bell[9]; 7. 05M-Charles McManus[11]; 8. 14K-Kyle Bellm[6]; 9. 84-Brandon Hanks[7]; 10. 51-Caleb Martin[8]; 11. 23B-Brian Bell[10]; 12. 02-Brandon Long[12]

Protect the Harvest A-Feature:

A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr[13]; 2. 2C-Wayne Johnson[1]; 3. 87-Aaron Reutzel[3]; 4. 1J-Danny Jennings[6]; 5. 93-Dustin Morgan[4]; 6. 28-Tommy Bryant[8]; 7. 95-Matt Covington[2]; 8. 33-Danny Lasoski[5]; 9. 17-Josh Baughman[9]; 10. 14-Tony Stewart[16]; 11. 29-Travis Rilat[11]; 12. 11X-John Carney II[7]; 13. 45X-Johnny Herrera[19]; 14. 99-Skylar Gee[10]; 15. 23-Seth Bergman[12]; 16. 12-James Mosher[15]; 17. 55-Brad Queen[22]; 18. 77X-Alex Hill[18]; 19. 20G-Jake Greider[20]; 20. (DNF) 52-Blake Hahn[14]; 21. (DNF) 3-Sammy Swindell[17]; 22. (DNF) 7M-Chance Morton[21]

Lap Leader(s):Wayne Johnson 1-9; Sam Hafertepe, Jr. 10-25

CP-Carrillo Hard Charger: Sam Hafertepe, Jr. +13

FSR High Point Driver: Wayne Johnson

Provisional(s): N/A