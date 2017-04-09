Landon Simon Wins at Lawrenceburg
Lawrenceburg Speedway
Lawrenceburg, IN
Saturday April 8, 2017
Heat Race #1:
1. 89 – Shawn Westerfeld
2. 4J – Justin Owen
3. 26 – Patrick Giddens
4. 70 – Jordan Kinser
5. 16 – Dallas Hewitt
6. 7M – Tony Mcvey
7. 88 – Jamie Ross
8. 19 – Matt Cooley
Heat Race #2:
1. 24 – Landon Simon
2. 76 – J.J. Hughes
3. 44S – Michael Fischesser
4. 96 – Riley Vanhise
5. 6S – Josh Cunningham
6. 15 – Cody Clarkson
7. 32 – Garrett Abrams
Feature:
1. 24 – Landon Simon
2. 4J – Justin Owen
3. 89 – Shawn Westerfeld
4. 44S – Michael Fischesser
5. 76 – J.J. Hughes
6. 26 – Patrick Giddens
7. 70 – Jordan Kinser
8. 15 – Cody Clarkson
9. 16 – Dallas Hewitt
10. 7M – Tony Mcvey
11. 6S – Josh Cunningham
12. 96 – Riley Vanhise
13. 88 – Jamie Ross
14. 19 – Matt Cooley
15. 32 – Garrett Abrams