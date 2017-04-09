Lemke Wins USAC Speed2 Feature at Kern County

USAC SPEED2 WESTERN US MIDGET RACE RESULTS: April 8, 2017 – Bakersfield, California – The Dirt Track at Kern County Raceway Park

QUALIFICATIONS: Tom Paterson, 9, Paterson-16.331; 2. Jesse Love IV, 38, Love-16.515; 3. David Prickett, 6, Holmes-16.602; 4. Ashley Hazelton, 5, Hazelton-16.624; 5. Adam Lemke, 41, Lemke-16.874; 6. Cody Jessop, 20, Prickett-17.077; 7. Annie Breidinger, 15, Breidinger-17.332; 8. Blake Brannon, 40, Brannon-17.384; 9. Joey Rayborne, 13J, Rayborne-17.403.

FIRST HEAT: 1. Lemke, 2. Breidinger, 3. Rayborne, 4. Paterson, 5. Prickett. NT

SECOND HEAT: 1. Love, 2. Jessop, 3. Hazelton, 4. Brannon. NT

FEATURE: (20 laps) 1. Adam Lemke, 2. Ashley Hazelton, 3. Tom Paterson, 4. Annie Breidinger, 5. Joel Raybourne, 6. Blake Brannon, 7. Jesse Love IV, 8. Cody Jessop. NT

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-17 Hazelton, Laps 18-20 Lemke.

NEW USAC SPEED2 WESTERN US MIDGET DIRT POINTS: 1-Paterson-147, 2-Lemke-145, 3-Love-143, 4-A.Breidinger-142, 5-Brannon-120, 6-Hazelton-76, 7-Antonia Boscacci-67, 8-Raybourne-64, 9-Jeremy Speck-58, 10-Jessop-57.

NEW USAC SPEED2 WESTERN US MIDGET OVERALL POINTS: 1-Love-301, 2-A.Breidinger-282, 3-Paterson-276, 4-Brannon-243, 5-Lemke-235, 6-Toni Breidinger-168, 7-Antonia Boscacci-154, 8-Jessop-119, 9-Hazelton-76, 10-Raybourne-64.

NEXT USAC SPEED2 WESTERN US MIDGET DIRT RACE: May 13 – Merced (CA) Speedway

