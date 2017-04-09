Latest News
April 9, 2017 in New Mexico Motor Racing Association:
Grady Wins NMMRA Feature at Sandia Speedway
April 9, 2017 in Kennedale Speedway Park:
Tyler Russell Wins at Kennedale
April 9, 2017 in Nebraska 360 Sprint Car Series:
Kennedy Sweeps Nebraska 360 Sprint Car Series at I-80 Speedway
April 9, 2017 in Creek County Speedway:
Johnny Kent Wins at Creek County
April 9, 2017 in Front Page News:
Photo Gallery: Saturday at the Kokomo Grand Prix
April 9, 2017 in Front Page News:
Photo Gallery: IRA/MOWA at 34 Raceway
April 9, 2017 in UMSS - Traditional Sprint Car Series:
Kouba Wins UMSS Feature Saturday at Cedar Lake
April 9, 2017 in Front Page News:
Landon Simon Wins at Lawrenceburg
April 9, 2017 in Front Page News:
Eliason Wins NARC Feature at Kern County
April 9, 2017 in Front Page News:
Decaire Wins at Citrus County Speedway