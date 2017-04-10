Ashers Chocolates Kids Easter Night Is This Week At Port Royal

By Shawn Brouse

PORT ROYAL, Pa. – Port Royal Speedway is set for Ashers Chocolates Kids Easter Night coming up this Saturday, April 15 at 6 pm.

The first 200 youth through the main general admission gate at the grandstand will get a free Easter treat courtesy of Ashers Chocolates of Lewistown.

A kids Easter Egg scramble will be held in the infield just prior to heat racing action.

In action on the track will be the Weikert’s Livestock 410 sprints, the River Valley Builders super late models with group time trials, and the Grays Auto & Towing econo late models.

The winners of all three main events will receive a free, huge chocolate-filled Easter basket courtesy of Ashers Chocolates valued at over $60 each.

A kids bus ride will also be held at intermission.

April 22 will find the track in action with Dotterer Equipment Race To Cure Cancer Night featuring the 410 sprints and the make-up 2016 Keystone Classic RaceSaver Challenge for IMCA 305 sprints as part of the Creasy Signs 305 sprint series at Port Royal. The xtreme stocks are also on the program.

Fans will have a chance to make drivers Tyler Bear, Pete Leister and Zach Newlin shave their heads in front of the grandstand as part of the night.

If each driver can collect a total of $500 in donations from fans and fellow drivers, they have offered to have their heads shaved as part of the fundraising for the American Cancer Society.

The Port Royal portion of the 50/50 sales on the night will also go to the ACS.

The track will swing back into action on Sunday, April 23 with the first-ever visit by the Lucas Oil Dirt Late Model Series to Central Pennsylvania, at Port Royal Speedway at 6 pm.

Stay up to date with all Port Royal news and information by visiting the oval’s official website at www.portroyalspeedway.com or by following the track on Facebook or Twitter.