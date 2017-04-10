DIRTVision MAX at Devil’s Bowl Speedway for the Texas Outlaw Nationals

2016 Texas Outlaw Nationals Recap

On night one of the 2016 Texas Outlaw Nationals, Daryn Pittman led laps 9 through 22, but Joey Saldana was able to overcome Pittman with only two laps to go to clinch the victory. Meanwhile, Donny Schatz was awarded the KSE Hard Charger as he gained 11 positions to finish a well-earned 8th. After a strong run on Friday night, Pittman came back fighting on Saturday night to lead laps 1 through 23, only to be passed by future race winner, Jason Johnson, as he collected his second World of Outlaws win of the 2016 season.

