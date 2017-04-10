Latest News

Feature Winners: April 8 – 10, 2017

Posted on April 10, 2017

Brad Loyet won the Neal Tire Midwest Open Wheel Association feature Saturday at Jacksonville Speedway. (Mark Funderburk photo)


Friday April 7, 2017
Bloomington Speedway – Bloomington, IN – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars – Rained Out
Carolina Speedway – Gastonia, NC – United Sprint Car Series – Robbie Stillwaggon
Cedar Lake Speedway – New Richmond, WI – UMSS – Traditional Sprint Car Series – Cam Schafer
Cocopah Speedway – Yuma, AZ – World of Outlaws – Brian Brown
I-80 Speedway – Greenwood, NE – Nebraska 360 Sprint Car Series – Thomas Kennedy
Jackson Motor Speedway – Byram, MS – ASCS – Gulf South Region / ASCS – Southern Outlaw Sprints – Rained Out
Jacksonville Speedway – Jacksonville, IL – Midwest Open Wheel Association – Brad Loyet
Kings Speedway – Hanford, CA – IMCA Western RaceSaver Series – Rained Out
Kings Speedway – Hanford, CA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Rained Out
Path Valley Speedway Park – Spring Run, PA – Wingless Super Sportsman – Rained Out
RPM Speedway – Crandall, TX – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Kevin Ramey
the Dirt Track at Texas Motor Speedway – Fort Worth, TX – ASCS – National Tour / ASCS – Red River Region – Sam Hafertepe Jr.
Trail-Way Speedway – Hanover, PA – Winged 358 Sprint Cars – Rained Out
Williams Grove Speedway – Mechanicsburg, PA – Super Sportsman – Rained Out
Williams Grove Speedway – Mechanicsburg, PA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Rained Out

With his engine overheating, Justin Grant won the sprint car feature event at the Kokomo Speedway on Saturday night April 8, 2017. (Bill Miller photo)

Saturday April 8, 2017
34 Raceway – West Burlington, IA – Interstate Racing Association – Paul Neinhiser
Anderson Speedway – Anderson, IN – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars – Glen Niebel Classic – Aaron Pierce
Antioch Speedway – Antioch, CA – Wingless Sprints – Rained Out
Arizona Speedway – Queen Creek, AZ – World of Outlaws – Rico Abreu
Arizona Speedway – Queen Creek,AZ – NAPA Non-Wing Sprint Car Series – R.J. Johnson
Atomic Speedway – Chillicothe, OH – Ohio Thunder IMCA Racesaver Sprint Car Series – Rained Out
Attica Raceway Park – Attica, OH – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Rained Out
Attica Raceway Park – Attica, OH – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Rained Out
Cedar Lake Speedway – New Richmond, WI – UMSS – Traditional Sprint Car Series – Jake Kouba
Citrus County Speedway – Inverness, FL – Southern Sprintcar Shootout – Troy DeCaire
Cottage Grove Speedway – Cottage Grove, OR – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Rained Out
Creek County Speedway – Sapulpa, OK – Champ Sprints – Johnny Kent
Eastside Speedway – Waynesboro, VA – Virginia Sprint Series – Jerald Harris
I-80 Speedway – Greenwood, NE – Nebraska 360 Sprint Car Series – Thomas Kennedy
Jackson Motor Speedway – Byram, MS – ASCS – Gulf South Region / ASCS – Southern Outlaw Sprints – Rained Out
Kennedale Speedway Park – Kennedale, TX – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Tyler Russell
Kern County Speedway – Bakersfield, CA – King of the West Sprint Car Series – Cory Eliason
Kern County Speedway – Bakersfield, CA – USAC – Speed 2 Western Midget Car Championship – Adam Lemke
Kokomo Speedway – Kokomo, IN – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars – Kokomo Grand Prix – Brady Bacon
Kokomo Speedway – Kokomo, IN – USAC – National Midget Championship – Kokomo Grand Prix – Justin Grant
Lancaster Speedway – Lancaster, SC – United Sprint Car Series – Robbie Stillwaggon
Lawrenceburg Speedway – Lawrenceburg, IN – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars – Landon Simon
Lawton Speedway – Lawton, OK – Champ Sprints – Robert Sellers
Lawton Speedway – Lawton, OK – Wingless Limited Sprints – Ryan Dean
Lincoln Park Speedway – Putnamville, IN – Midwest Sprint Car Series – IndianaOpenWheel.com Racin’ Fest – Thomas Meseraull
Lincoln Speedway – Abbottstown, PA – Winged 358 Sprint Cars – Todd Gracey
Lincoln Speedway – Abbottstown, PA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Gerald McIntyre
Mansfield Motor Speedway – Mansfield, OH – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars – Rained Out
Mansfield Motor Speedway – Mansfield, OH – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Rained Out
Petaluma Speedway – Petaluma, CA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Rained Out
Petaluma Speedway – Petaluma, CA – Wingless Sprints – Rained Out
Placerville Speedway – Placerville, CA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Rained Out
Port Royal Speedway – Port Royal, PA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Doug Esh
Sandia Speedway – Albuquerque, NM – New Mexico Motor Racing Association – Jason Grady
Selinsgrove Speedway – Selinsgove, PA – Empire Super Sprints – Jason Shultz
St. Francois County Raceway – Farmington, MO – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Joe B. Miller
Susquehanna Speedway – York Haven, PA – Pa Sprint Series – Zach Newlin
the Dirt Track at Texas Motor Speedway – Fort Worth, TX – ASCS – National Tour / ASCS – Red River Region – Sam Hafertepe Jr.
Thunderbowl Raceway – Tulare, CA – IMCA Western RaceSaver Series – Rained Out
Thunderbowl Raceway – Tulare, CA – USAC – CRA Sprint Car Championship – Rained Out
Thunderbowl Raceway – Tulare, CA – USAC – Western States Midget Championship – Rained Out
Valley Speedway – Grain Valley, MO – POWRi – Wingless Auto Racing – Clinton Boyles
Valvoline Raceway – Sydney, AU – Ultimate Sprintcar Championship – USC Grand Championship Final – Jamie Veal
Ventura Raceway – Ventura, CA – VRA Sprint Cars – Rained Out

Chad Kemenah. (Image courtesy of the All Star Circuit of Champions)

Sunday April 9, 2017
Atomic Speedway – Chillicothe, OH – All Star Circuit of Champions – Chad Kemenah
Bridgeport Speedway – Bridgeport, NJ – United Racing Club – Curt Michael
Kokomo Speedway – Kokomo, IN – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars – Kokomo Grand Prix – Justin Grant
Kokomo Speedway – Kokomo, IN – USAC – National Midget Championship – Kokomo Grand Prix – Brady Bacon
Mercer Raceway Park – Mercer, PA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Andy Priest
Mercer Raceway Park – Mercer, PA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – A.J. Flick
Susquehanna Speedway – York Haven, PA – Winged 358 Sprint Cars – Doug Hammaker
Susquehanna Speedway – York Haven, PA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Logan Wagner

