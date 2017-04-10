Feature Winners: April 8 – 10, 2017
Friday April 7, 2017
Bloomington Speedway – Bloomington, IN – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars – Rained Out
Carolina Speedway – Gastonia, NC – United Sprint Car Series – Robbie Stillwaggon
Cedar Lake Speedway – New Richmond, WI – UMSS – Traditional Sprint Car Series – Cam Schafer
Cocopah Speedway – Yuma, AZ – World of Outlaws – Brian Brown
I-80 Speedway – Greenwood, NE – Nebraska 360 Sprint Car Series – Thomas Kennedy
Jackson Motor Speedway – Byram, MS – ASCS – Gulf South Region / ASCS – Southern Outlaw Sprints – Rained Out
Jacksonville Speedway – Jacksonville, IL – Midwest Open Wheel Association – Brad Loyet
Kings Speedway – Hanford, CA – IMCA Western RaceSaver Series – Rained Out
Kings Speedway – Hanford, CA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Rained Out
Path Valley Speedway Park – Spring Run, PA – Wingless Super Sportsman – Rained Out
RPM Speedway – Crandall, TX – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Kevin Ramey
the Dirt Track at Texas Motor Speedway – Fort Worth, TX – ASCS – National Tour / ASCS – Red River Region – Sam Hafertepe Jr.
Trail-Way Speedway – Hanover, PA – Winged 358 Sprint Cars – Rained Out
Williams Grove Speedway – Mechanicsburg, PA – Super Sportsman – Rained Out
Williams Grove Speedway – Mechanicsburg, PA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Rained Out Saturday April 8, 2017
34 Raceway – West Burlington, IA – Interstate Racing Association – Paul Neinhiser
Anderson Speedway – Anderson, IN – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars – Glen Niebel Classic – Aaron Pierce
Antioch Speedway – Antioch, CA – Wingless Sprints – Rained Out
Arizona Speedway – Queen Creek, AZ – World of Outlaws – Rico Abreu
Arizona Speedway – Queen Creek,AZ – NAPA Non-Wing Sprint Car Series – R.J. Johnson
Atomic Speedway – Chillicothe, OH – Ohio Thunder IMCA Racesaver Sprint Car Series – Rained Out
Attica Raceway Park – Attica, OH – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Rained Out
Attica Raceway Park – Attica, OH – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Rained Out
Cedar Lake Speedway – New Richmond, WI – UMSS – Traditional Sprint Car Series – Jake Kouba
Citrus County Speedway – Inverness, FL – Southern Sprintcar Shootout – Troy DeCaire
Cottage Grove Speedway – Cottage Grove, OR – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Rained Out
Creek County Speedway – Sapulpa, OK – Champ Sprints – Johnny Kent
Eastside Speedway – Waynesboro, VA – Virginia Sprint Series – Jerald Harris
I-80 Speedway – Greenwood, NE – Nebraska 360 Sprint Car Series – Thomas Kennedy
Jackson Motor Speedway – Byram, MS – ASCS – Gulf South Region / ASCS – Southern Outlaw Sprints – Rained Out
Kennedale Speedway Park – Kennedale, TX – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Tyler Russell
Kern County Speedway – Bakersfield, CA – King of the West Sprint Car Series – Cory Eliason
Kern County Speedway – Bakersfield, CA – USAC – Speed 2 Western Midget Car Championship – Adam Lemke
Kokomo Speedway – Kokomo, IN – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars – Kokomo Grand Prix – Brady Bacon
Kokomo Speedway – Kokomo, IN – USAC – National Midget Championship – Kokomo Grand Prix – Justin Grant
Lancaster Speedway – Lancaster, SC – United Sprint Car Series – Robbie Stillwaggon
Lawrenceburg Speedway – Lawrenceburg, IN – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars – Landon Simon
Lawton Speedway – Lawton, OK – Champ Sprints – Robert Sellers
Lawton Speedway – Lawton, OK – Wingless Limited Sprints – Ryan Dean
Lincoln Park Speedway – Putnamville, IN – Midwest Sprint Car Series – IndianaOpenWheel.com Racin’ Fest – Thomas Meseraull
Lincoln Speedway – Abbottstown, PA – Winged 358 Sprint Cars – Todd Gracey
Lincoln Speedway – Abbottstown, PA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Gerald McIntyre
Mansfield Motor Speedway – Mansfield, OH – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars – Rained Out
Mansfield Motor Speedway – Mansfield, OH – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Rained Out
Petaluma Speedway – Petaluma, CA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Rained Out
Petaluma Speedway – Petaluma, CA – Wingless Sprints – Rained Out
Placerville Speedway – Placerville, CA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Rained Out
Port Royal Speedway – Port Royal, PA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Doug Esh
Sandia Speedway – Albuquerque, NM – New Mexico Motor Racing Association – Jason Grady
Selinsgrove Speedway – Selinsgove, PA – Empire Super Sprints – Jason Shultz
St. Francois County Raceway – Farmington, MO – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Joe B. Miller
Susquehanna Speedway – York Haven, PA – Pa Sprint Series – Zach Newlin
the Dirt Track at Texas Motor Speedway – Fort Worth, TX – ASCS – National Tour / ASCS – Red River Region – Sam Hafertepe Jr.
Thunderbowl Raceway – Tulare, CA – IMCA Western RaceSaver Series – Rained Out
Thunderbowl Raceway – Tulare, CA – USAC – CRA Sprint Car Championship – Rained Out
Thunderbowl Raceway – Tulare, CA – USAC – Western States Midget Championship – Rained Out
Valley Speedway – Grain Valley, MO – POWRi – Wingless Auto Racing – Clinton Boyles
Valvoline Raceway – Sydney, AU – Ultimate Sprintcar Championship – USC Grand Championship Final – Jamie Veal
Ventura Raceway – Ventura, CA – VRA Sprint Cars – Rained Out Sunday April 9, 2017
Atomic Speedway – Chillicothe, OH – All Star Circuit of Champions – Chad Kemenah
Bridgeport Speedway – Bridgeport, NJ – United Racing Club – Curt Michael
Kokomo Speedway – Kokomo, IN – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars – Kokomo Grand Prix – Justin Grant
Kokomo Speedway – Kokomo, IN – USAC – National Midget Championship – Kokomo Grand Prix – Brady Bacon
Mercer Raceway Park – Mercer, PA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Andy Priest
Mercer Raceway Park – Mercer, PA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – A.J. Flick
Susquehanna Speedway – York Haven, PA – Winged 358 Sprint Cars – Doug Hammaker
Susquehanna Speedway – York Haven, PA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Logan Wagner