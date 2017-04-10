Feature Winners: April 8 – 10, 2017

Bloomington Speedway – Bloomington, IN – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars – Rained OutCarolina Speedway – Gastonia, NC – United Sprint Car Series – Robbie StillwaggonCedar Lake Speedway – New Richmond, WI – UMSS – Traditional Sprint Car Series – Cam SchaferCocopah Speedway – Yuma, AZ – World of Outlaws – Brian BrownI-80 Speedway – Greenwood, NE – Nebraska 360 Sprint Car Series – Thomas KennedyJackson Motor Speedway – Byram, MS – ASCS – Gulf South Region / ASCS – Southern Outlaw Sprints – Rained OutJacksonville Speedway – Jacksonville, IL – Midwest Open Wheel Association – Brad LoyetKings Speedway – Hanford, CA – IMCA Western RaceSaver Series – Rained OutKings Speedway – Hanford, CA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Rained OutPath Valley Speedway Park – Spring Run, PA – Wingless Super Sportsman – Rained OutRPM Speedway – Crandall, TX – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Kevin Rameythe Dirt Track at Texas Motor Speedway – Fort Worth, TX – ASCS – National Tour / ASCS – Red River Region – Sam Hafertepe Jr.Trail-Way Speedway – Hanover, PA – Winged 358 Sprint Cars – Rained OutWilliams Grove Speedway – Mechanicsburg, PA – Super Sportsman – Rained OutWilliams Grove Speedway – Mechanicsburg, PA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Rained Out

34 Raceway – West Burlington, IA – Interstate Racing Association – Paul NeinhiserAnderson Speedway – Anderson, IN – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars – Glen Niebel Classic – Aaron PierceAntioch Speedway – Antioch, CA – Wingless Sprints – Rained OutArizona Speedway – Queen Creek, AZ – World of Outlaws – Rico AbreuArizona Speedway – Queen Creek,AZ – NAPA Non-Wing Sprint Car Series – R.J. JohnsonAtomic Speedway – Chillicothe, OH – Ohio Thunder IMCA Racesaver Sprint Car Series – Rained OutAttica Raceway Park – Attica, OH – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Rained OutAttica Raceway Park – Attica, OH – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Rained OutCedar Lake Speedway – New Richmond, WI – UMSS – Traditional Sprint Car Series – Jake KoubaCitrus County Speedway – Inverness, FL – Southern Sprintcar Shootout – Troy DeCaireCottage Grove Speedway – Cottage Grove, OR – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Rained OutCreek County Speedway – Sapulpa, OK – Champ Sprints – Johnny KentEastside Speedway – Waynesboro, VA – Virginia Sprint Series – Jerald HarrisI-80 Speedway – Greenwood, NE – Nebraska 360 Sprint Car Series – Thomas KennedyJackson Motor Speedway – Byram, MS – ASCS – Gulf South Region / ASCS – Southern Outlaw Sprints – Rained OutKennedale Speedway Park – Kennedale, TX – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Tyler RussellKern County Speedway – Bakersfield, CA – King of the West Sprint Car Series – Cory EliasonKern County Speedway – Bakersfield, CA – USAC – Speed 2 Western Midget Car Championship – Adam LemkeKokomo Speedway – Kokomo, IN – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars – Kokomo Grand Prix – Brady BaconKokomo Speedway – Kokomo, IN – USAC – National Midget Championship – Kokomo Grand Prix – Justin GrantLancaster Speedway – Lancaster, SC – United Sprint Car Series – Robbie StillwaggonLawrenceburg Speedway – Lawrenceburg, IN – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars – Landon SimonLawton Speedway – Lawton, OK – Champ Sprints – Robert SellersLawton Speedway – Lawton, OK – Wingless Limited Sprints – Ryan DeanLincoln Park Speedway – Putnamville, IN – Midwest Sprint Car Series – IndianaOpenWheel.com Racin’ Fest – Thomas MeseraullLincoln Speedway – Abbottstown, PA – Winged 358 Sprint Cars – Todd GraceyLincoln Speedway – Abbottstown, PA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Gerald McIntyreMansfield Motor Speedway – Mansfield, OH – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars – Rained OutMansfield Motor Speedway – Mansfield, OH – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Rained OutPetaluma Speedway – Petaluma, CA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Rained OutPetaluma Speedway – Petaluma, CA – Wingless Sprints – Rained OutPlacerville Speedway – Placerville, CA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Rained OutPort Royal Speedway – Port Royal, PA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Doug EshSandia Speedway – Albuquerque, NM – New Mexico Motor Racing Association – Jason GradySelinsgrove Speedway – Selinsgove, PA – Empire Super Sprints – Jason ShultzSt. Francois County Raceway – Farmington, MO – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Joe B. MillerSusquehanna Speedway – York Haven, PA – Pa Sprint Series – Zach Newlinthe Dirt Track at Texas Motor Speedway – Fort Worth, TX – ASCS – National Tour / ASCS – Red River Region – Sam Hafertepe Jr.Thunderbowl Raceway – Tulare, CA – IMCA Western RaceSaver Series – Rained OutThunderbowl Raceway – Tulare, CA – USAC – CRA Sprint Car Championship – Rained OutThunderbowl Raceway – Tulare, CA – USAC – Western States Midget Championship – Rained OutValley Speedway – Grain Valley, MO – POWRi – Wingless Auto Racing – Clinton BoylesValvoline Raceway – Sydney, AU – Ultimate Sprintcar Championship – USC Grand Championship Final – Jamie VealVentura Raceway – Ventura, CA – VRA Sprint Cars – Rained Out

Atomic Speedway – Chillicothe, OH – All Star Circuit of Champions – Chad KemenahBridgeport Speedway – Bridgeport, NJ – United Racing Club – Curt MichaelKokomo Speedway – Kokomo, IN – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars – Kokomo Grand Prix – Justin GrantKokomo Speedway – Kokomo, IN – USAC – National Midget Championship – Kokomo Grand Prix – Brady BaconMercer Raceway Park – Mercer, PA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Andy PriestMercer Raceway Park – Mercer, PA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – A.J. FlickSusquehanna Speedway – York Haven, PA – Winged 358 Sprint Cars – Doug HammakerSusquehanna Speedway – York Haven, PA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Logan Wagner