Midget Round Up Drawing Closer for POWRi West and RMMRA Midgets

OWASSO, Okla. (April 10, 2017) – The 2 nd annual Midget Round Up is only a little more than six weeks away.

The TBJ Promotions event, which will be held May 27-28 at Airport Raceway in Garden City, Kan., features the POWRi Lucas Oil West Midget Series vs the Rocky Mountain Midget Racing Association in a $2,000-to-win main event each night.

NASCAR star Christopher Bell swept the first two nights of the season for the POWRi Lucas Oil West Midget Series last month in Oklahoma. The next event on its schedule is in a week and a half in Arkansas, while the Rocky Mountain Midget Racing Association kicks off its season in the middle of May in Colorado.

“Both series produce great racing and will have a lot of top-notch racers on hand during the Midget Round Up,” TBJ Promotions Founder Tony Bruce Jr. said. “Last year’s event was a big success and we all anticipate this year’s Midget Round Up to top it.”

In addition to the marquee midget race both nights, the non-wing micro main event will pay $1,000 to win each night. The Colorado Lightning Sprints will also be racing both nights.

The event festivities begin on May 26 when Jax Sports Grille in Garden City will host a Friday evening pre-race party.

Event start times, pre-sale tickets and additional info about the 2 nd annual Midget Round Up will be released in the near future.

TBJ Promotions would like to thank the Finney County Convention and Visitors Bureau, Burtis Motor Company, Mid-America Millwright, The Tunnel Car Wash, Johnson Septic Tank Services, Jax Sports Grille, Driven Midwest and Maupin’s Truck Service for their continued support of the event.

TBJ Promotions is in its ninth year of showcasing marquee events. The featured event this year is the 2nd annual Midget Round Up, which is May 27-28 at Airport Raceway in Garden City, Kan.

