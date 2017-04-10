Ohio Logistics and Brad Doty Classic continue partnership

By Brian Liskai

ATTICA, Ohio – Ohio Logistics is one of the most successful privately held logistics firms in the Midwest. When you team Ohio Logistics up with one of the most successful sprint car races in the Midwest, it’s a combination that brings world wide attention and excitement.

The 29th Annual Ohio Logistics Brad Doty Classic Presented by Racing Optics hits the track at Attica Raceway Park on Tuesday, July 11 (rain date of Wednesday, July 12) featuring the best sprint car drivers in the world from the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series.

The Ohio Logistics Brad Doty Classic returned to AtticaRacewayPark in 2016 following a 10 year run at LimalandMotorsportsPark in Lima, Ohio. The event originated at ARP in 1989. A standing-room only crowd witnessed Fargo, North Dakota’s Donny Schatz drive from a 15th starting spot to claim the $10,000 win last July. He became the first three-time winner of the prestigious Brad Doty Classic.

Ohio Logistics is based in Findlay, Ohio, and has been a partner with the Brad Doty Classic for 10 years. The company provides innovative warehousing, distribution and transportation services to clients with local or global logistic requirements.

“Chuck Bills (President and CEO of Ohio Logistics) and his family along with all the employees of Ohio Logistics have helped make this race one of the premiere events on the World of Outlaws schedule. There are drivers who would rank a win in this event as one of their greatest accomplishments and it’s because of the support of our partners like Ohio Logistics. I can’t thank Chuck and Ohio Logistics enough and I couldn’t be happier that they have chosen to continue their involvement with us,” said Brad Doty, co-promoter of the race.

“Ohio Logistics has been a business partner at Attica for several years and helps us put on outstanding racing all season long. We’re proud Ohio Logistics is back as the title sponsor of the Brad Doty Classic,” said Rex LeJeune, Director of Operations at AtticaRacewayPark.

This year will mark the 13th consecutive season the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series have sanctioned the Ohio Logistics Brad Doty Classic Presented by Racing Optics. There have been 21 different winners in the 26 contested Brad Doty Classic features (2 have been rained out).

Reserved seats for the Ohio Logistics Brad Doty Classic presented by Racing Optics are on sale all season. Reserved seats are $35 (add $2 per ticket if using a credit card and $1 per order if mailed in United States.). Go to www.atticaracewaypark and click on the banner at the top left of the page to view the reserved seating chart. General admission tickets are $30.

About Ohio Logistics – www.ohiologistics.com

Headquartered in Findlay, Ohio, Ohio Logistics provides all the assets and operational support necessary to meet your most sophisticated logistical requirements. The company’s story is one of very impressive growth. Started in June of 1988, Findlay’s Tall Timbers Distribution Center, Inc. opened in the General Purpose Foreign Trade Zone #151 in the TallTimbersBusinessPark . By 1996 the company had grown to 5 locations in 3 States and started doing business as Ohio Logistics. Currently Ohio Logistics is in 18 locations in 6 states operating over 6,000,000 square feet. Built on a sound financial base, Ohio Logistics will strive to exceed your expectations regarding your leasing and supply-chain management needs. Visit them online at www.OhioLogistics.com

Brad Doty Classic Winners

1989 – Steve Kinser

1990 – Jack Hewitt

1991 – Bobby Allen

1992 – Rained Out

1993 – Mark Keegan

1994 – Danny Smith

1995 – Randy Kinser

1996 – Dale Blaney

1997 – Tyler Walker

1998 – Jeff Shepard

1999 – Butch Schroeder

2000 – Kelly Kinser

2001 – Danny Smith (2)

2002 – Alvin Roepke

2003 – Dean Jacobs

2004 – Greg Wilson

2005 – Stevie Smith

2006 – Joey Saldana

2007 – Jac Haudenschild

2008 – Jason Meyers

2009 – Steve Kinser (2)

2010 – Dale Blaney (2)

2011 – Donny Schatz

2012 – Kerry Madsen

2013 – Donny Schatz (2)

2014 – Paul McMahan

2015 – Rained Out

2016 – Donny Schatz (3)