Outlaws Take Missouri for Spring Classic at I-55

By Colby Gorniewicz

CONCORD, NC – April 7, 2017 – One of the most storied tracks on the World of Outlaws Craftsman® Sprint Car Series schedule, Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 has been hosting the Outlaws since 1987, and thirty years later is set to host the Spring Classic on Saturday, April 22.

After the 2016 Spring Classic was won by Mother Nature, the Outlaws returned later that summer for the Ironman 55. The Pevely, MO track is a fan favorite.

“The fans really turn out when the Outlaws come to town,” said Ray Marler, co-owner of Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55. “When the Outlaws returned in the summer, we had fans represented from 26 states and four countries. This is our most prestigious event all year, and it shows us how far the fans travel.”

The high-banked one-third mile oval is lightning quick and allows drivers to utilize all lanes on the racetrack.

“A lot of the drivers have told me that [I-55] is their one favorite tracks,” added Marler. “If you watch them, they can run the bottom, the middle or the top. You don’t typically see the winner coming from up front; they’re usually coming from the middle of the pack. The Outlaws put on a great event and have the best racing.”

Craig Dollansky is the winningest driver in World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series competition at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55, with five trips to Victory Lane. Of the current full-time Series drivers, Donny Schatz, David Gravel, Shane Stewart, Paul McMahan, Jason Sides, Joey Saldana and Kraig Kinser have also added their names to the long list of drivers that have taken the checkers at I-55.

For more information about the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series Spring Classic at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 and to purchase tickets, visit worldofoutlaws.com/tickets or call 844-DIRT-TIX (844-347-8849). For more information on Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55, visit www.federatedautopartsraceway.com.