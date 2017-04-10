SOD 2017 Season Looks Fantastic Thanks to Sponsor Partners

From Sprints on Dirt

ERIE, MI (April 10, 2017) – Engine Pro Sprints On Dirt presented by ARP certainly is known to do its best to reward its racers, and the 2017 season will be no exception. With the help of its many sponsor partners, 2017 will be a great season as a minimum of 25 cash and certificate awards will be distributed at every 2017 SOD race.

While equipment and tires are unchanged for 2017, two significant rule changes have taken place. First, the standard format for 2017 races will now be to utilize combined hot laps/qualifying sessions instead of drawing for heat race line ups. The second significant change is the removal of the clause “not miss more than two SOD race events” from section 10.1 of the rule book in order to qualify for point fund and other season-end payouts and awards.

In 2017, every time SOD racers hit the track at each race, extra awards will be on the line.

Qualifying –

LANE AUTOMOTIVE/MSD IGNITION Fast Master Award will pay the fast qualifier for each heat race $50.

Heat races –

ENGLER MACHINE AND TOOL will pay the winner of heat race #1 $100.

KISTLER RACING PRODUCTS will award a product certificate for 2nd place.

RACING OPTICS will award a voucher for a free pack of tearoffs for 3rd place.

COMP CAMS will pay the winner of heat race #2 $100.

ALLSTAR PERFORMANCE will award a product certificate for 2nd place.

RACING OPTICS will award a voucher for a free pack of tearoffs for 3rd place.

ROCKAUTO.COM will pay the winner of heat race #3 $100.

KISTLER RACING PRODUCTS will award a product certificate for 2nd place.

RACING OPTICS will award a voucher for a free pack of tearoffs for 3rd place.

ENGINE PRO will pay the winner of heat race #4 $100.

ALLSTAR PERFORMANCE will award a product certificate for 2nd place.

KING RACING PRODUCTS will award a product certificate for 3rd place.

Feature –

ROD END SUPPLY will award 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place finishers a product certificate.

SCHOENFELD HEADERS will award the 4th place finisher a product certificate.

ATL RACING FUEL CELLS will award the 5th place finisher a product certificate.

ALLSTAR PERFORMANCE will award the 7th place finisher a product certificate. (Unless 4th heat is run)

KING RACING PRODUCTS will award the 9th place finisher a product certificate. (Unless 4th heat is run)

KEIZER ALUMINUM WHEELS will award the 11th place finisher a product certificate.

BR MOTORSPORTS will award the winner of a draw from finishers 1- 10 a product certificate.

DMI will award the winner of a draw from finishers 12-16 a product certificate.

KSE RACING PRODUCTS will award the hard charger a product certificate.

Race program –

PERFIT CORPORATION Lucky Dog Award will pay the winner of a draw from all entries $100.

In addition to race day awards, SOD members will be eligible for the season point fund and numerous year-end banquet awards.

2017 point fund –

ENGINE PRO, as the title sponsor, ensures that SOD members enjoy a great point fund.

ARP (Automotive Racing Products) shares title sponsorship with Engine Pro.

HOOSIER RACING TIRE provides the SOD spec tires and each tire sold adds to the point fund.

Mini-series –

MAHLE/CLEVITE will pay a point fund for the Beyond Limits Challenge paying $1,000 to win.

DRIVEN RACING OIL will pay a point fund for the Battlegrounds Bash paying $1,000 to win.

KING ENGINE BEARINGS will pay a point fund for the King of Michigan paying $1,000 to win.

Year end awards –

HEPFNER RACING PRODUCTS (HRP) will award product.

MAXIM RACING will provide 5 product certificates for 2017 Maxim chassis users.

PERFIT Sprint Car Rookie of the Year will receive $500.

PERFIT Series Rookie of the Year will receive $500.

ROD END SUPPLY will award 1-10 place finishers a product certificate.

SIMPSON RACING PRODUCTS will award product.

WALKER PERFORMANCE FILTRATION will award product.

XYZ MACHINING Sportsman of the Year will receive $300.

XYZ MACHINING Crew Chief of the Year will receive $300.

For complete information about all 2017 SOD payouts, sponsor awards, and eligibility requirements go the Sprints On Dirt website, click on Competitor Info, then 2017 SOD Payouts, Awards, Requirements.

To learn more about Engine Pro, go to www.enginepro.com. For more information about ARP, go to www.arp-bolts.com. Follow SOD at www.sprintsondirt.com and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/sprintsondirt.

Engine Pro Sprints On Dirt presented by ARP is brought to you in 2017 by many important sponsor partners including: Engine Pro (Title Sponsor), ARP (Title Sponsor), Hoosier Racing Tire (Official SOD Tire), MAHLE/Clevite (Beyond Limits Challenge Sponsor), Driven Racing Oil (Battlegrounds Bash Sponsor), King Engine Bearings (King of Michigan Sponsor), Lane Automotive (Fast Masters Sponsor), MSD Ignition (Fast Masters Sponsor), Engler Machine & Tool (Primary Heat Race Sponsor), COMP Cams (Primary Heat Race Sponsor), RockAuto.com (Primary Heat Race Sponsor), The Perfit Corporation (Lucky Dog Sponsor), KSE Racing Products (Hard Charger Sponsor), and XYZ Machining (Season Sportman & Crew Chief Sponsor). In addition, SOD contingency sponsors include: Allstar Performance, ATL Racing Fuel Cells, BR Motorsports, Diversified Machine Inc. (DMI), Hepfner Racing Products (HRP), K2W Precision/Keizer Aluminum Wheels, King Racing Products, Kistler Racing Products, Maxim Racing, Motor City Racing Promotions, Racing Optics, Rod End Supply, Schoenfeld Headers, Simpson Racing Products, Walker Performance Filtration.