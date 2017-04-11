C&H Hunt Wingless Tour Makes 1st Placerville Stop in Two Years on Saturday

The plan for Double Trouble Night is to have both Larson and Abreu sign autographs prior to the races, along with having numerous fan giveaways and a T-shirt toss in the stands. The SCCT Kids Dash for Cash will also be inflated to $350 worth of nickels with sponsors for the night including Mancamp Motorsports, Gary Silva Ranches and CLT Logging. One lucky boy and one lucky girl, age’s two to five, will also have the opportunity to go home with a tricycle and a helmet sponsored by Little O Racing.

