C&H Hunt Wingless Tour Makes 1st Placerville Stop in Two Years on Saturday
By Gary Thomas
Placerville, CA – April 11, 2017… The C&H Veteran Ent. presents Hunt Magnetos Wingless Tour is amped up and ready for round number four in the championship battle that takes place this Saturday night at the Placerville Speedway.
The event on Saturday marks the first of three season visits to the sierra foothills based facility located at the El Dorado County Fairgrounds in Placerville, CA. The C&H Hunt Wingless Tour will return to the track on Friday August 25 and for a special Thursday night showcase on September 21, which helps open the much anticipated three-day Nor-Cal Posse Shootout.
So far in the early season it has shaped up to be a battle between Tracy’s Austin Liggett and Santa Rosa’s Klint Simpson. After finishing runner up to Liggett during the second round of competition in Chico, Simpson came back to make a late-race move and tally his first victory of the year on April 1 at Petaluma Speedway.
Both Liggett and Simpson will be gunning for victory on Saturday at the tight quarter-mile bullring. Sacramento’s Troy Degaton is fresh off a strong third place effort in Petaluma and goes into this weekend ranking third in points. The veteran will be searching for his first win of the year at what would be considered a home track for the Degaton Racing team.
After a fifth place finish in Petaluma last time out Santa Rosa’s Terry Schank Jr. will also be hoping to park it in victory lane for the first time this season on Saturday. The veteran wants to make up ground in the championship fight and a win this weekend would be just what the doctor ordered.
“We look forward to having the C&H Veteran Ent. presents Hunt Magnetos Wingless Tour at Placerville Speedway,” said track promoter Scott Russell. “The wingless tour has seen some really solid car counts so far this season and will be great compliment to the Sprint Car Challenge Tour on Saturday. We hope everyone will bring out the family and come enjoy a great night of racing with us over Easter weekend.”
More drivers expected this Saturday will include round one winner Cody Spencer, along with Matt Streeter, Kalib Henry, Buddy Kofoid, Angelique Bell, Scott Hall, Ryan Souza, Chris Kerr, Thomas Leiby, Brent Steck, Jimmy Christian, Casey McClain, Cody Fendley, Shayna Sylvia, Tim Sherman Jr., Zachary Kavert, Nick Larson, Barry Pries Jr., Brian Grossenheider, Nathan Johnson and many more. Saturday’s event will be capped with the $1,200-to-win Pit Stop USA A-main.
The event on Saturday will also be the first held in conjunction with the new Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Abreu Vineyards. Billed as “Double Trouble Night” the evening will see both Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series point leader Kyle Larson and two-time Chili Bowl Nationals champion Rico Abreu in competition.
The plan for Double Trouble Night is to have both Larson and Abreu sign autographs prior to the races, along with having numerous fan giveaways and a T-shirt toss in the stands. The SCCT Kids Dash for Cash will also be inflated to $350 worth of nickels with sponsors for the night including Mancamp Motorsports, Gary Silva Ranches and CLT Logging. One lucky boy and one lucky girl, age’s two to five, will also have the opportunity to go home with a tricycle and a helmet sponsored by Little O Racing.
Adult tickets for “Double Trouble Night” at the Placerville Speedway this Saturday April 15 will cost just $20, while seniors 62 plus and juniors 12-15 will be $15, children 6-11 are $6 and those under 6 will be free. The pit gate will open at 2pm, with the front grandstand gate opening at 3pm.
A happy hour will be offered from 4pm-6pm in the grandstands featuring discounted Coors Light and Coors Original at the beer stand.
The Placerville Speedway is located on the beautiful El Dorado County Fairgrounds in Placerville, California. Take Hwy US-50 to Forni Road/Placerville Drive exit. Then go north on Placerville Drive to the Fairgrounds. The physical address is 100 Placerville Dr., Placerville, CA 95667. For more information on the Placerville Speedway log onto http://www.placervillespeedway.com/
Contingency winners round three at Petaluma Speedway: West Coast Race Parts Fast Time Klint Simpson, LRB Inc. Heat one Klint Simpson, SpeedMart Heat two Max Adams, Benic Enterprises Heat three Jimmy Christian, Santamauro Racing Products Dash Jimmy Christian, Davis Motorsports of Reno Hard Charger Keith Calvino, TW Racefotos Hard Luck Thomas Leiby, Air One Hvac Systems first rollover final three finishers, Pit Stop USA A-main winner Klint Simpson
Pit Stop USA A-main winners in 2017: Cody Spencer (February 25 Marysville Raceway), Austin Liggett (March 11 Silver Dollar Speedway), Klint Simpson (April 1 Petaluma Speedway).
Information on the C&H Veteran Ent. presents Hunt Magnetos Wingless Tour can be found by visiting http://www.petaluma-speedway.com/ and clicking on the Hunt Series tab. You can also like the tour on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/joehuntwingless/?pnref=lhc
C&H Veteran Ent. presents the Hunt Magnetos Wingless Tour is proudly brought to you by C&H Veteran Ent., Hunt Magnetos, Pit Stop USA, West Coast Race Parts, LRB Inc., SpeedMart, Benic Enterprises, Santamauro Racing Products, Davis Motorsports of Reno, Air One Hvac Systems and TW Racefotos.
If you’re interested in joining the 12-race tour as a marketing partner please contact Scott Hall at scotthallracing@gmail.com
Upcoming C&H Veteran Ent. presents Hunt Magnetos Wingless Tour events-
Saturday April 15: Placerville Speedway (Double Trouble Night)
Saturday May 27: Stockton Dirt Track
Saturday June 10: Petaluma Speedway