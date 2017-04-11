Hagar Taking Two-Race Winning Streak into Jackson Motor Speedway Doubleheader

Inside Line Promotions



MARION, Ark. (April 11, 2017) – Derek Hagar will attempt to keep his sprint car winning streak alive this weekend at a track where he’s familiar with Victory Lane.

Hagar is heading to Jackson Motor Speedway in Byram, Miss., on Friday and Saturday for a co-sanctioned doubleheader with the ASCS Gulf South Region and ASCS Southern Outlaw Sprints.

“We always seem to perform really well there,” he said. “We’ve had different surfaces whether it gets slick and dusty or wet and heavy. I’m anxious to see what it will be like this week since it got flooded last weekend.”

Hagar said he competed at Jackson Motor Speedway during only his second career sprint car race in 2006.

“I think we started 11th,” he said. “I got up to fourth and was getting excited on the top and stuffed it into the fence going into turn one.”

Since then he’s been one of the favorites, especially during recent years. Hagar has won at the track each of the past three seasons and he has a podium there during four straight years.

“You have to be against the fence if you want to be fast later in the night,” he said. “It can get dusty and slick. You have to keep your momentum up and dodge traffic.”

Hagar enters this weekend having won his two most recent sprint car races – March 4 at Magnolia Motor Speedway in Columbus, Miss., and April 1 at I-30 Speedway in Little Rock, Ark.

SEASON STATS –

7 races, 2 wins, 3 top fives, 3 top 10s, 3 top 15s, 4 top 20s

UP NEXT –

Friday and Saturday at Jackson Motor Speedway in Byram, Miss., with the ASCS Gulf South Region and ASCS Southern Outlaw Sprints

MEDIA LINKS –

Website: http://www.DerekHagarRacing.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/HagarDerek

Fragola Performance Systems

Housed in Southington, Conn., Fragola Performance Systems manufactures fittings, lines and hoses for the racing industry. For more information, visit http://www.FragolaPerformanceSystems.com .

“Fragola Performance Systems are all in all a good fitting and line manufacturer,” Hagar said. “They make really good lightweight hose. I prefer them over anybody else as far as a good pressure hose.”

Hagar would also like to thank B&D Towing, Dynotech Performance, DHR Suspension, J&J Auto Racing, Xtreme Race Graphics, ButlerBuilt Professional Seat Systems, Weld Wheels, Hinchman Racewear, Wix Filters, Wings Unlimited, FK Rod Ends, Valvoline and Ti64 for their continued support.

