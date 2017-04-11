Opening Night & Easter Eggs at DCRP this Saturday!

By Lonnie Wheatley

DODGE CITY, Kan. (April 10, 2017) – A big night awaits at Dodge City Raceway Park this Saturday as the 3/8-mile clay oval kicks off with the opening round of championship chase action with an Easter Egg hunt for kids as well to round out the evening.

It will be a great night for the kids eight and under with an Easter Egg hunt to celebrate the weekend.

And it will be a great night of entertainment for kids and adults alike with the Precise Racing Products DCRP Sprint Cars, IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Sport Modifieds, IMCA Stock Cars and IMCA Hobby Stocks all battling it out in the opening leg of the chase for the championship.

Saturday’s racing action gets under way at 7:30 p.m. with tickets just $15 for adults with children 11 and under admitted free when accompanied by an adult. Pit passes are $30.

A handful of drivers hope to kick off DCRP title defenses in strong from including Taylor Velasquez, Nick Link, Kevin Tabor, Michael Pepper and Matt O’Hair.

Turpin, Oklahoma’s Velasquez reigns as defending Precise Racing Products DCRP Sprint Car champion after outdistancing Wichita’s Mike Peters by 50 points for the crown. Link tries to repeat after capturing his first IMCA Modified title in 2016, Tabor goes after another title after unseating Jeff Kaup in the IMCA Sport Modified ranks, Pepper guns for a third consecutive IMCA Stock Car title and O’Hair defends the IMCA Hobby Stock crown.

The April 15 season opener marks the first of two April events at DCRP with Lewis Automotive Night featuring all five championship chase divisions to follow on Saturday, April 29.

The 2017 season at Dodge City Raceway Park consists of 14 total nights of racing action, culminating with the return of the World of Outlaws Sprint Car series for the “Boot Hill Showdown” on October 27-18. The complete 2017 schedule of events at Dodge City Raceway Park is available at http://www.dodgecityraceway.com/schedule/.

Driver registration is available as well at http://www.dodgecityraceway.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/DCRP-2017-Registration.pdf for those planning to compete at Dodge City Raceway Park in 2017.

Dodge City Raceway Park is located on the south edge of Dodge City, KS, on US 283, then 0.9 miles west on US 56, then 0.1 miles south. For more information, contact the track at 620-225-3277 or check www.dodgecityraceway.com.