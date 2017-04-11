Promoter Tribute and Special Guests Planned for the Birthplace of the World of Outlaws

By Colby Gorniewicz

CONCORD, NC – April 11, 2017 – A full weekend of events scheduled for when the World of Outlaws Craftsman® Sprint Car Series returns to the place of establishment at Devil’s Bowl Speedway on Friday and Saturday, April 14 and 15.

The racing world lost a true pioneer last September when Lanny Edwards, co-creator and promoter of the World of Outlaws passed away. On Saturday, during opening ceremonies the sport will pay tribute to Edwards when the family of Lanny Edwards will be presented the Ted Johnson Award – awarded for Outstanding Contribution to Sprint Car Racing. Also included in the special pre-race ceremonies will be a driver salute to Edwards, plus sharing of special memories of Edwards.

Before the cars hit the high-banked, half-mile speedway a special autograph session will take place with the likes of Kasey Kahne, Donny Schatz, Legendary Johnny Rutherford, Shane Stewart and other special guests. The autograph session will run from at 4:45pm to 5:30pm under the grandstands of the Devil’s Bowl Speedway.

To wrap up the full-weekend of events, on Easter Sunday, the local Sears in Mesquite, TX will hold a sidewalk sale. Not only will you find great deals on Craftsman Tools, but you will get the chance to check out the famous Craftsman Peterbuilt Truck and Sprint Car show car, play fun games and purchase delicious barbecue. The event will take place at Sears (3000 Town East Mall, Mesquite, TX) on Sunday April 16 from 1:00 to 4:00pm.