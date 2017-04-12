Arctic Cat All Stars set to invade Attica Raceway Park for HD Supply Spring Nationals

By Tyler Altmeyer

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (April 12, 2017) – After opening the month of April with a visit to Atomic Speedway near Chillicothe on Sunday, April 9, the Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions will move forward and continue their April march through The Buckeye State with a visit to the Attica Raceway Park on Saturday, April 15, joining a competitive, local contingent of open wheel competitors for the annual HD Supply Spring Nationals worth $5,000. Nearly 20 full-time Arctic Cat All Stars will invade northwest Ohio on Saturday evening; the second of three Ohio appearances for the Series during the month of April.

Saturday’s visit to Attica will be the first of four during the 2017 season for “America’s Series,” as well as the 113th total appearance since the Series first visited the 1/3-mile, clay oval on September 4, 1989. The Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions last visited the home of “Ohio’s Finest Racing” on Saturday, September 3, during the inaugural Dirt Classic Ohio. Wooster, Ohio’s Sheldon Haudenschild was the main event winner, scoring $10,000 for his efforts, as well as a second career Arctic Cat All Star victory at Attica Raceway Park.

Alvada, Ohio’s Chad Kemenah will lead the Arctic Cat All Stars into action on Saturday afternoon. The five-time and defending Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions titlist is the current Series point leader and the most recent feature winner, earning high honors at Atomic Speedway on Sunday, April 9. A last lap pass solidified his position on top of the podium, overtaking the top spot from Lee Jacobs who led the first 29 laps of the 30-lap feature program. Including his recent victory, Kemenah has three top-five finishes during his first six Arctic Cat All Star main event starts.

New Castle, Indiana’s Caleb Armstrong will enter the HD Supply Spring Nationals currently second in the Arctic Cat All Star championship standings, followed by Donny Schatz, Caleb Helms and Danny Dietrich. Armstrong has two top-five finishes on the season, settling for 16th during his most recent All Star start at Atomic Speedway after battling early for a podium finish.

Attica Raceway Park will open pit gates for the HD Supply Spring Nationals at 3:00pm on Saturday, April 15. A full program of Arctic Cat All Star competition, complete with hot laps, qualifying time trials, heat races, and respective mains, will launch at 6:00pm, sharp. Those seeking additional information should visit Attica Raceway Park live on the Web at www.atticaracewaypark.com.

2017 Arctic Cat All Star Point Standings (4/9/2017):

1. Chad Kemenah: 828

2. Caleb Armstrong: 754

3. Donny Schatz: 742

4. Caleb Helms: 712

5. Danny Dietrich: 702

6. David Gravel: 696

7. Kerry Madsen: 674

8. Greg Hodnett: 656

9. Ryan Smith: 646

10. Ian Madsen: 638

Additional Arctic Cat All Star Series Info:

Those seeking additional information regarding the Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions should visit its official online home at www.allstarsprint.com. Series updates and breaking news will be posted regularly on the official Twitter account of the Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions: https://twitter.com/ASCoC. Find full text results from each and every event, as well as an up-to-date schedule, online at www.allstarsprint.com/schedule/.

About the Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions:

All Star Enterprises, LLC, wholly owned by Tony Stewart, d/b/a the All Star Circuit of Champions, is a winged sprint car series. The All-Star Circuit of Champions Sprint Car Series is one of the oldest traveling 410 sprint car organizations and is a staple of grassroots, open-wheel racing. Formed in 1970 by Bud Miller, the series has largely been considered the first ‘outlaw’ Sprint Car organization of the modern era. After a 10 year stint as owner of the All Stars, Miller passed control of the series to Bert Emick in 1980; a reign that would continue through 2002. Guy Webb then purchased the series from Emick in the summer of 2002 and served as the series President for the next 12 years. Motorsports entrepreneur Tony Stewart agreed to terms with Guy Webb to become the sole owner of the original winged sprint car tour in January of 2015.

About Arctic Cat:

The Arctic Cat brand is among the most widely recognized and respected in the recreational vehicle industry. The company designs, engineers, manufactures and markets all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), side-by-sides and snowmobiles, in addition to related parts, garments and accessories under the Arctic Cat® and Motorfist® brand names. Arctic Cat Inc.’s world headquarters is located in Minneapolis, Minnesota. More information about Arctic Cat and its products is available at www.ArcticCat.com.