Flomaton Speedway Hosts USCS Hurrican Hustle Friday and Saturday

From Pete Walton

ATLANTA, Ga. (April 1, 2017) — The United Speed Contest Sanction (USCS) invades Flomaton Speedway for its inaugural USCS Hurricane Hustle speed spectacular. The event is headlined by the USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour presented by K&N Filters winged sprint cars and the USCS 600 Sprint Car Series winged outlaw mini sprints in a USCS double-header event on Friday and Saturday, April 14th and 15th. The event is literally a “Smorgasbord of Speed” featuring two full nights of high speed action at South Alabama’s favorite ¼ mile Bullring. Race teams and race fans will be treated to a full menu of early season speed contests with racing in five of the area’s most popular racing divisions for just one ticket price.

The event includes the first-ever visit of the United Sprint Car Series presented by K&N Filters Outlaw Thunder Tour winged sprint car series to the speedway. This is the only scheduled 2017 season appearances for the USCS “Outlaw Thunder” Tour winged sprint cars at Flomaton Speedway.

Action kicks off on Friday night at 8:00 pm with a full racing program in all five divisions including the 100+ mile per hour USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour presented by K&N Filters winged sprint cars, the www.RockAuto.com USCS 600 Sprint Car Series mini sprint, Nesmith Street Stock, Pure Stock and Tuner divisions.

On Saturday night, the USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour sprint cars and USCS Mini Sprints return for Round #2 of the Hurricane Hustle as do the Pure Stock division. Saturday night also features a special event for the Bay Area Modified division. The Junior Slingshot class will see action as well on Saturday…

Drivers from 5 to 6 states are pre-entered for the initial appearance of the USCS sprint cars at Flomaton Speedway. Those pre-entered include several of the nation’s top ranked drivers like 2015 and 2016 National Champion Morgan Turpen, from Cordova, Tennessee and Eleven-time USCS National Champion, Terry Gray from Bartlett, Tennessee who was the 2016 USCS Southern Thunder Tour regional series Champion is also entered. Also entered is Jordon Mallett who was the 2016 NSL 360 Sprint Champion and was the 2011 USCS Rookie of the Year.

Also entered is the 2016 USCS Rookie of the Year, 15-year-old Danny Sams III from Englewood, Florida. Sams was also honored as one of a handful of the rookie drivers in 2016 who was nominated as the National 360Sprint Car Rookie of the Year by the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame. V

Veteran Midwest driver Danny Smith, who was a 2015 National Sprint Car Hall of Fame inductee will also make the trip from Chillicothe, Ohio to compete in the inaugural USCS event at the historic ¼ mile oval..

The second USCS racing division on the action-packed racing card is the www.rockauto.com USCS 600 Sprint Car Series winged mini sprints. Drivers for that division are expected from four states for their season opener. Local favorite Bobby Zaiontz from Columbus, Mississippi who was the 2011 and 2012 National Champion in the division and another two-time (2015 and 2016) USCS 600 Sprint Champion, Remeno Loyal top the entry list for the USCS 600 sprints. Young gun Conner Morrell who was the series 2016 Rookie of the Year, currently leads the point standings.

Flomaton Speedway is located at 913 Highway 113, Flomaton, Alabama 36441. For more info and for directions to Flomaton Speedway please visit www.FlomatonSpeedway.com or call 251-538-0546.

For info on the United Sprint Car Series or www.rockauto.com USCS 600 Sprint Car Series please visit www.uscsracing.com or call 770-460-7223 or 770-865-6097.