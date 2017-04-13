Silver Dollar Speedway Rained Out

From Troy Hennig

CHICO, Ca. (April 13, 2017) — Butte County has continued to be effected by severe weather systems bringing lots of rain and little sunshine leaving promoter Dennis Gage no other option than to cancel Friday’s point race #1 scheduled for April 14th. “The pit area and race track are unusable at this point,” said Gage. “We will move forward and now focus on next Friday, April 21st, point race #2.” As of now, no plans to reschedule this race have been announced.

For more track information please visit www.silverdollarspeedway.com