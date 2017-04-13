USCS and MSCA Sprint Cars Headline Lexington 104 Speedway April 22nd

From Pete Walton

ATLANTA, Ga. (April 12. 2017) — The USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour presented by K&N Filters and the MSCA 305 winged sprint car divisions headline a high-speed 2017 racing season-opener at Lexington 104 Speedway near Lexington, Tennessee on Saturday, April 22nd. The event, entitled as the “Tennessee Tangle” 2017, promises to bring more winged sprint cars to a west Tennessee speedway than any event that anyone can remember in past decades.

Through last weekend, the United Sprint Car Series has been off to one of its best starts ever and has averaged 25 sprint cars at six USCS events thus far in 2017. The MSCA 305 sprint cars opened the 2017 season on April 8th at another middle Tennessee oval with 18 entries. The MSCA sprint car series typically had more than 20 entries at Lexington 104 Speedway during their 2017 events at the 3/8-mile cay oval. Considering those 2017 entry numbers, fans can reasonably expect to see 40+ winged sprint cars two divisions competing in the “Tennessee Tangle at Lexington 104 Speedway on April 22nd.

The “Tennessee Tangle” event will also include two other USCS sanctioned divisions, the K&N Filters Outlaw Modified Series and the www.rockauto.com USCS 600 Sprint Car Series winged Outlaw mini sprints on the evening’s racing card to create a USCS triple-header. A total of 100 laps of main events are scheduled for the four divisions.

The “Tennessee Tangle” version 2017 will be the first-ever visit for any of the USCS divisions to the speedway since it was re-configured three years ago. The USCS Sprint Cars first stopped at Lexington 104 Speedway in the 2005 when the track was called Bargerton Speedway.

Lexington 104 Speedway is located 4.5 miles South of Interstate 40 Exit #101 at 2800 Sand Ridge Bargerton Rd., Lexington, TN 38351. For directions or more info about Lexington 104 Speedway please visit www.lexington104speedway.com or call 731-968-8333 or USCS at 770-865-6097.

For schedule info or rules on the United Sprint Car Series, K&N Filters USCS Outlaw Modified Series or www.rockauto.com USCS 600 Sprint Car Series please visit www.uscsracing.com or call 770-460-7223 or 770-865-6097.