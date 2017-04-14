Allstar Performance Event List: April 14 – 16, 2017
The following is a list of open wheel events taking place April 14 – 16, 2017 presented by Allstar Performance. We try our best to keep the schedule updated, but we are not always made aware of schedule changes or cancellations. Always check and verify before attending any event. If you see an event that is missing or listed incorrectly please contact us with the correct information.
Friday April 14, 2017
Archerfield Speedway – Brisbane, AU – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Easter Trail
Attica Raceway Park – Attica, OH – FAST – 410 Sprint Car Series
Attica Raceway Park – Attica, OH – Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Avalon Raceway – Lara, AU – SRA – Eureka Sprint Car Series – Easter Trail
Bloomington Speedway – Bloomington, IN – USAC – National Sprint Car Championship
Bloomington Speedway – Bloomington, IN – Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Boyd Raceway – Boyd, TX – Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Canandaigua Motorsports Park – Canandaigua, NY – Non-Wing 360 Sprint Cars
Central Motor Speedway – Cromwell, NZ – Sprintcar War of the Wings
Central Motor Speedway – Cromwell, NZ – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
Deming Speedway – Deming, WA – Northwest Focus Midget Series
Devil’s Bowl Speedway – Mesquite, TX – World of Outlaws – Texas Outlaw Nationals
Flowmaton Speedway – Flomaton, AL – United Sprint Car Series
Hi-Tech Oils Speedway – Toowoomba, AU – Ultimate Sprintcar Championship – USC Queensland Grand Final
Hi-Tech Oils Speedway – Toowoomba, AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars – Wingless Sprint Queensland Title
Jackson Motor Speedway – Jackson, MS – ASCS – Gulf South Region / ASCS – Southern Outlaw Sprints
Jacksonville Speedway – Jacksonville, IL – Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Limaland Motorsports Park – Lima, OH – Great Lakes Super Sprints / National Racing Alliance
Margaret River Speedway – Margaret River, AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
Murray Bridge Speedway – Murray Bridge, AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
Ocean Speedway – Watsonville, CA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Red Dirt Raceway – Meeker, OK – Non-Wing Sprint Cars
Rosedale Speedway – Rosedale, AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
Silver Dollar Speedway – Chico, CA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Silver Dollar Speedway – Chico, CA – Wingless Sprints
Timmis Speedway – Mildura, AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
Trail-Way Speedway – Hanover, PA – Winged 358 Sprint Cars
Tri-City Speedway – Granite City, IL – Midwest Open Wheel Association
West Texas Raceway – Lubbock, TX – Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Williams Grove Speedway – Mechanicsburg, PA – Winged 358 Sprint Cars
Williams Grove Speedway – Mechanicsburg, PA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Saturday April 15, 2017
34 Raceway – West Burlington, IA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars
81 Speedway – Park City, KS – National Championship Racing Association – Spring Classic
All American Speedway – Roseville, CA – Northern California Modified Association
Archerfield Speedway – Brisbane, AU – Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Archerfield Speedway – Brisbane, AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
Attica Raceway Park – Attica, OH – All Star Circuit of Champions
Attica Raceway Park – Attica, OH – Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Aztec Speedway – Aztec, NM – POWRi – New Mexico 305 Winged Sprints
Bairnsdale Speedway – Granite Rock, AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
Bakersfield Speedway – Bakersfield, CA – USAC – CRA Sprint Car Championship
Baypark Speedway – Mt. Maunganui, NZ – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars – Pacific 6 Shooter Championship
Borderline Speedway – Mt. Gambier, AU – SRA – Eureka Sprint Car Series – Easter Trail
Borderline Speedway – Mt. Gambier, AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars – Invitational
Cedar Lake Speedway – New Richmond, WI – UMSS – Traditional Sprint Car Series
Central Arizona Speedway – Casa Grande, AZ – USAC – Southwest Sprint Car Championship
Charleston Speedway – Charleston, IL – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
Coos Bay Speedway – Coos Bay, OR – Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Cottage Grove Speedway – Cottage Grove, OR – Limited Sprints
Creek County Speedway – Sapulpa, OK – Champ Sprints
Desoto Speedway – Bradenton, FL – Non-Wing 360 Sprint Cars
Devil’s Bowl Speedway – Mesquite, TX – World of Outlaws – Texas Outlaw Nationals
Dodge City Raceway Park – Dodge City, KS – Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Eagle Raceway – Eagle, NE – Sprint Series of Nebraska
East Bay Raceway Park – Tampa, FL – Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Flowmaton Speedway – Flowmaton, AL – United Sprint Car Series
Harris Speedway – Rutherfordton, NC – Carolina RaceSaver Series
I-35 Speedway – Wiston, MO – POWRi – Wingless Auto Racing
Jackson Motor Speedway – Jackson, MS – ASCS – Gulf South Region / ASCS – Southern Outlaw Sprints
Kennedale Speedway Park – Kennedale, TX – Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Knoxville Raceway – Knoxville, IA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Knoxville Raceway – Knoxville, IA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Knoxville Raceway – Knoxville, IA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Lawrenceburg Speedway – Lawrenceburg, IN – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
Lawton Speedway – Lawton, OK – Oil Capital Racing Series
Lincoln Park Speedway – Putnamville, IN – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
Lincoln Speedway – Abbottstown, PA – Winged 358 Sprint Cars
Lincoln Speedway – Abbottstown, PA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Lorain County Speedway – Elyria, OH – Crate Sprint Cars
Mercer Raceway Park – Mercer, PA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Missouri State Fair Speedway – Sedalia, MO – ASCS – National Tour
Montpelier Motor Speedway – Montpelier, IN – Midget Cars
Murray Bridge Speedway – Murray Bridge, AU – Midget Cars
New Egypt Speedway – New Egypt, NJ – Northeast Wingless Sprint Cars
Path Valley Speedway Park – Spring Run, PA – PA Sprint Series
Perth Motorplex – Perth, AU – Midget Cars – Gold Cup Grand Finale
Perth Motorplex – Perth, AU – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Gold Cup Grand Finale
Perth Motorplex – Perth, AU – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Gold Cup Grand Finale
Perth Motorplex – Perth, AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars – Gold Cup Grand Finale
Petaluma Speedway – Petaluma, CA – Non-Wing 360 Sprint Cars
Placerville Speedway – Placerville, CA – Hunt Magnetos Wingless Tour
Placerville Speedway – Placerville, CA – Sprint Car Challenge Tour
Port Royal Speedway – Port Royal, PA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Rattlesnake Raceway – Fallon, NV – Northern Nevada Winged Sprints
Riverland Speedway – Renmark, AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
Riverside International Speedway – West Memphis, AR – Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Selinsgrove Speedway – Selinsgove, PA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars
St. Francois County Raceway – Farmington, MO – Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Susquehanna Speedway – York Haven, PA – Super Sportsman
Tri-State Speedway – Haubstadt, IN – USAC – National Sprint Car Championship / Midwest Sprint Car Series
Valley Speedway – Grain Valley, MO – POWRi – All Star Midgets
Waikaraka Family Speedway – Auckland, NZ – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
Sunday April 16, 2017
Adelaide Motorsports Park – Adelaide, AU – Midget Cars
Adelaide Motorsports Park – Adelaide, AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
Central Motor Speedway – Cromwell, NZ – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – South Island Sprintcar Title
Central Motor Speedway – Cromwell, NZ – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
Lismore Speedway – Lismore, AU – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Easter Trail
Lismore Speedway – Lismore, AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
Premier Speedway – Warrnambool, AU – SRA – Eureka Sprint Car Series / Ultimate Sprintcar Championship – Easter Trail / USC Victoria Grand Final