Allstar Performance Event List: April 14 – 16, 2017

The following is a list of open wheel events taking place April 14 – 16, 2017 presented by Allstar Performance. We try our best to keep the schedule updated, but we are not always made aware of schedule changes or cancellations. Always check and verify before attending any event. If you see an event that is missing or listed incorrectly please contact us with the correct information.

Friday April 14, 2017

Archerfield Speedway – Brisbane, AU – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Easter Trail

Attica Raceway Park – Attica, OH – FAST – 410 Sprint Car Series

Attica Raceway Park – Attica, OH – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Avalon Raceway – Lara, AU – SRA – Eureka Sprint Car Series – Easter Trail

Bloomington Speedway – Bloomington, IN – USAC – National Sprint Car Championship

Bloomington Speedway – Bloomington, IN – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Boyd Raceway – Boyd, TX – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Canandaigua Motorsports Park – Canandaigua, NY – Non-Wing 360 Sprint Cars

Central Motor Speedway – Cromwell, NZ – Sprintcar War of the Wings

Central Motor Speedway – Cromwell, NZ – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars

Deming Speedway – Deming, WA – Northwest Focus Midget Series

Devil’s Bowl Speedway – Mesquite, TX – World of Outlaws – Texas Outlaw Nationals

Flowmaton Speedway – Flomaton, AL – United Sprint Car Series

Hi-Tech Oils Speedway – Toowoomba, AU – Ultimate Sprintcar Championship – USC Queensland Grand Final

Hi-Tech Oils Speedway – Toowoomba, AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars – Wingless Sprint Queensland Title

Jackson Motor Speedway – Jackson, MS – ASCS – Gulf South Region / ASCS – Southern Outlaw Sprints

Jacksonville Speedway – Jacksonville, IL – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Limaland Motorsports Park – Lima, OH – Great Lakes Super Sprints / National Racing Alliance

Margaret River Speedway – Margaret River, AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars

Murray Bridge Speedway – Murray Bridge, AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars

Ocean Speedway – Watsonville, CA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Red Dirt Raceway – Meeker, OK – Non-Wing Sprint Cars

Rosedale Speedway – Rosedale, AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars

Silver Dollar Speedway – Chico, CA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Silver Dollar Speedway – Chico, CA – Wingless Sprints

Timmis Speedway – Mildura, AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars

Trail-Way Speedway – Hanover, PA – Winged 358 Sprint Cars

Tri-City Speedway – Granite City, IL – Midwest Open Wheel Association

West Texas Raceway – Lubbock, TX – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Williams Grove Speedway – Mechanicsburg, PA – Winged 358 Sprint Cars

Williams Grove Speedway – Mechanicsburg, PA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Saturday April 15, 2017

34 Raceway – West Burlington, IA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

81 Speedway – Park City, KS – National Championship Racing Association – Spring Classic

All American Speedway – Roseville, CA – Northern California Modified Association

Archerfield Speedway – Brisbane, AU – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Archerfield Speedway – Brisbane, AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars

Attica Raceway Park – Attica, OH – All Star Circuit of Champions

Attica Raceway Park – Attica, OH – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Aztec Speedway – Aztec, NM – POWRi – New Mexico 305 Winged Sprints

Bairnsdale Speedway – Granite Rock, AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars

Bakersfield Speedway – Bakersfield, CA – USAC – CRA Sprint Car Championship

Baypark Speedway – Mt. Maunganui, NZ – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars – Pacific 6 Shooter Championship

Borderline Speedway – Mt. Gambier, AU – SRA – Eureka Sprint Car Series – Easter Trail

Borderline Speedway – Mt. Gambier, AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars – Invitational

Cedar Lake Speedway – New Richmond, WI – UMSS – Traditional Sprint Car Series

Central Arizona Speedway – Casa Grande, AZ – USAC – Southwest Sprint Car Championship

Charleston Speedway – Charleston, IL – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars

Coos Bay Speedway – Coos Bay, OR – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Cottage Grove Speedway – Cottage Grove, OR – Limited Sprints

Creek County Speedway – Sapulpa, OK – Champ Sprints

Desoto Speedway – Bradenton, FL – Non-Wing 360 Sprint Cars

Devil’s Bowl Speedway – Mesquite, TX – World of Outlaws – Texas Outlaw Nationals

Dodge City Raceway Park – Dodge City, KS – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Eagle Raceway – Eagle, NE – Sprint Series of Nebraska

East Bay Raceway Park – Tampa, FL – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Flowmaton Speedway – Flowmaton, AL – United Sprint Car Series

Harris Speedway – Rutherfordton, NC – Carolina RaceSaver Series

I-35 Speedway – Wiston, MO – POWRi – Wingless Auto Racing

Jackson Motor Speedway – Jackson, MS – ASCS – Gulf South Region / ASCS – Southern Outlaw Sprints

Kennedale Speedway Park – Kennedale, TX – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Knoxville Raceway – Knoxville, IA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Knoxville Raceway – Knoxville, IA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Knoxville Raceway – Knoxville, IA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Lawrenceburg Speedway – Lawrenceburg, IN – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars

Lawton Speedway – Lawton, OK – Oil Capital Racing Series

Lincoln Park Speedway – Putnamville, IN – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars

Lincoln Speedway – Abbottstown, PA – Winged 358 Sprint Cars

Lincoln Speedway – Abbottstown, PA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Lorain County Speedway – Elyria, OH – Crate Sprint Cars

Mercer Raceway Park – Mercer, PA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Missouri State Fair Speedway – Sedalia, MO – ASCS – National Tour

Montpelier Motor Speedway – Montpelier, IN – Midget Cars

Murray Bridge Speedway – Murray Bridge, AU – Midget Cars

New Egypt Speedway – New Egypt, NJ – Northeast Wingless Sprint Cars

Path Valley Speedway Park – Spring Run, PA – PA Sprint Series

Perth Motorplex – Perth, AU – Midget Cars – Gold Cup Grand Finale

Perth Motorplex – Perth, AU – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Gold Cup Grand Finale

Perth Motorplex – Perth, AU – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Gold Cup Grand Finale

Perth Motorplex – Perth, AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars – Gold Cup Grand Finale

Petaluma Speedway – Petaluma, CA – Non-Wing 360 Sprint Cars

Placerville Speedway – Placerville, CA – Hunt Magnetos Wingless Tour

Placerville Speedway – Placerville, CA – Sprint Car Challenge Tour

Port Royal Speedway – Port Royal, PA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Rattlesnake Raceway – Fallon, NV – Northern Nevada Winged Sprints

Riverland Speedway – Renmark, AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars

Riverside International Speedway – West Memphis, AR – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Selinsgrove Speedway – Selinsgove, PA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

St. Francois County Raceway – Farmington, MO – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Susquehanna Speedway – York Haven, PA – Super Sportsman

Tri-State Speedway – Haubstadt, IN – USAC – National Sprint Car Championship / Midwest Sprint Car Series

Valley Speedway – Grain Valley, MO – POWRi – All Star Midgets

Waikaraka Family Speedway – Auckland, NZ – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars

Sunday April 16, 2017

Adelaide Motorsports Park – Adelaide, AU – Midget Cars

Adelaide Motorsports Park – Adelaide, AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars

Central Motor Speedway – Cromwell, NZ – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – South Island Sprintcar Title

Central Motor Speedway – Cromwell, NZ – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars

Lismore Speedway – Lismore, AU – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Easter Trail

Lismore Speedway – Lismore, AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars

Premier Speedway – Warrnambool, AU – SRA – Eureka Sprint Car Series / Ultimate Sprintcar Championship – Easter Trail / USC Victoria Grand Final