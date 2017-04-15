DJ Foos Take Attica FAST Opener Posted on April 15, 2017 DJ Foos won the Attica Raceway Park FAST season opener Friday night. Following Foos was Byron Reed, Spencer Bayston, Cole Duncan, Carson Macedo, Tim Shaffer, Trey Jacobs, Travis Philo, Chris Andrews and Adam Kekich. Paul Weaver won the 305 feature. Related Stories: Reed Wins at Attica Raceway Park Dale Blaney Captures Attica “Spring Nationals” Darrah wins opening night of the Attica Ambush Dean Jacobs wins FAST opener at Attica Chris Andrews Scores 1st All Star Win at Attica During Speedweek Attica Raceway ParkDJ FoosFremont Attica Sprint TItle