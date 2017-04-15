Latest News

DJ Foos Take Attica FAST Opener

Posted on April 15, 2017

DJ Foos won the Attica Raceway Park FAST season opener Friday night. Following Foos was Byron Reed, Spencer Bayston, Cole Duncan, Carson Macedo, Tim Shaffer, Trey Jacobs, Travis Philo, Chris Andrews and Adam Kekich. Paul Weaver won the 305 feature.Attica Raceway Park Top Story Logo

