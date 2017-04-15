Jared Horstman Opens Limaland With The Win

From Gerry Keysor

Lima OH

4/14/17

Great weather and a super fast track greeted the teams and fans as Limaland Motorsports Park began its 82nd year of racing action, and the 20th under the direction of the University of Northwestern Ohio. 81 cars in 3 divisions filled the pit area, with No 7c Jordan Conover picking up the win in the Budweiser Thunderstocks, No 17 Jared Horstman winning the K&L Ready Mix NRA Sprint Invaders A Main, and No 16 Jeff Koz dominating the K&N Filters UMP Modified feature.

Starting off the night was the McDonalds Dash For Cash, sponsored by the Lewis Family McDonalds of Lima/Allen County. The K&N Filters UMP Modifieds of No 3W Dylan Woodling, No 16 Jeff Koz, No 65 Todd Sherman, and defending points champion No 22T Tony Anderson would race in the five lap dash. Koz would waste no time getting to the front and grabbing the $100 win over Sherman, Woodling and Anderson.

In feature action, the Bud Thunderstocks would set the stage for the evening with their 15 lap A Main. No J1 Jeff Matheny would lead the first 3 laps before heavy smoke and fluids began coming out of his machine, causing him to black flagged and ending his feature. Lima, Ohio’s Justin Long in the Chief Supermarket’s sponsored No 26 would inherit the lead after a caution for No 27s Cody Sanders. The lead was short lived as Conover would power by after the restart on lap 4. Long’s night would end on lap 6 with a flat left front tire sending him to the pit area. The caution flag would wace again on lap 12 and 13, bunching the field up and making for great racing for 2nd on back, as Conover would power away each time, and grab the win over No 82 Chris Douglas, No 89 Tony Anderson, No 7 Dan Wooten, and No 463 Daniel Sanchez.

The K&L Ready Mix NRA Sprint Invaders were next up with their first event under the new ownership of Ron Hammons, and co-sanctioned with the Great Lake Super Sprints. The intial start saw caution fly as No 10J Jarrod Delong made contact with the backstretch wall and came to a stop. On the complete restart, No B20 Butch Schroeder would grab the early lead and try to set sail, but lapped traffic would allow No 17 Jared Horstman to get by on lap 5 and never look back. Caution waved on lap 17 for a spin by No 11R Chase Ridenour, allowing the fied to bunch up one final time, but Horstman was just too strong, and would win over No 22H Randy Hannagan, Schroeder, No 2 Kyle Sauder, and No 18 Todd Heuerman.

The final A Main of the night featured the K&N Filters UMP Modifieds. Defending track champion No 22T Tony Anderson would lead the field to green alongside No 95J Jerry Bowersock. Caution would wave right away for a pileup on the back straightaway, with No 5s Clint Reagle taking a heavy hit and ending his night, along with No 71 Will Norris. Koz would power to the lead on the complete restart and was never seriously challenged but great battles raged behind him for second thru 5th place throughout the 20 lap feature. In the end Koz would pick up the victory over Bowersock, Anderson, No 10 Nathan Loney, and No 65 Todd Sherman

Limaland Motorsports Park is back in action on Friday night April 21st when S&S Volvo presents the “Spring Fling”. In action will be the K&L Ready Mix NRA Sprint Invaders, along with the K&N Filters UMP Modifieds, and the Budweiser Thunderstocks. For complete details and Limaland’s full schedule, visit Limaland.com.

Limaland Motorsports Park – 4/14/2017

Smith Boughan season Opening Shootout

K&L Ready Mix NRA Sprints

Heat 1 – (8 Laps – Top 8 Transfer)

1. 22H-Randy Hannagan; 2. 17-Jared Horstman; 3. 6S-Jr Stewart; 4. 28-Phil Gressman; 5. 11R-Chase Ridenour; 6. 11-Tim Allison; 7. 49-Gregg Dalman; 8. 37-Noah Dunlap

Heat 2 – (8 Laps – Top 8 Transfer)

1. B20-Butch Schroeder; 2. 10J-Jarrod Delong; 3. 18H-Todd Heuerman; 4. 23-Devon Dobie; 5. 49D-Shawn Dancer; 6. 7Z-Zachary Hampton; 7. 5W-Jeff Williams; 8. 6H-Sean Hosey

Heat 3 – (8 Laps – Top 8 Transfer)

1. 35-Ronnie Blair; 2. 2-Kyle Sauder; 3. 85-Dustin Daggett; 4. 16B-Max Stambaugh; 5. 57-Mike Dunlap; 6. 19J-Linden Jones; 7. 3T-Ralph Brakenberry; 8. 15-Brandon Ferguson

A-Main – (25 Laps) [#]-Starting Position

1. 17-Jared Horstman[4]; 2. 22H-Randy Hannagan[2]; 3. B20-Butch Schroeder[1]; 4. 2-Kyle Sauder[6]; 5. 18H-Todd Heuerman[8]; 6. 16B-Max Stambaugh[12]; 7. 23-Devon Dobie[11]; 8. 49D-Shawn Dancer[14]; 9. 11-Tim Allison[16]; 10. 6S-Jr Stewart[7]; 11. 49-Gregg Dalman[19]; 12. 35-Ronnie Blair[3]; 13. 28-Phil Gressman[10]; 14. 19J-Linden Jones[18]; 15. 57-Mike Dunlap[15]; 16. 5W-Jeff Williams[20]; 17. 11R-Chase Ridenour[13]; 18. 6H-Sean Hosey[23]; 19. 7Z-Zachary Hampton[17]; 20. 37-Noah Dunlap[22]; 21. 85-Dustin Daggett[9]; 22. 3T-Ralph Brakenberry[21]; 23. 10J-Jarrod Delong[5]; 24. 15-Brandon Ferguson[24]